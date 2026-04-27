Construction Chemicals Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 74.66 Bn By 2035 Driven by Infrastructure Growth and Urbanization

Ottawa, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The construction chemicals market is driven by rapid global infrastructure development, increasing urbanization, and growing demand for high-performance, durable, and sustainable construction materials.

What is the Construction Chemicals Market Size in 2026?

The global construction chemicals market size is valued at USD 54.75 billion in 2026 and is expected to be worth USD 74.66 billion by 2035, with a robust CAGR of 3.51% from 2026 to 2035. The construction chemicals market growth is driven by rising urbanization, infrastructure investments, & demand for durable, sustainable construction materials.

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Construction Chemicals Market Key Takeaways

In 2025, the concrete admixtures segment is projected to hold the largest share by type.

The non-residential segment is expected to dominate by application in 2025.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account for the highest revenue share in 2025.



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How Does Infrastructure Expansion Drive the Construction Chemicals Market?

Demand for construction chemicals is mainly fueled by surging infrastructure investments & government-led development initiatives. Alongside, emerging large urban incentives & housing programs are propelling the higher adoption of state-of-the-art construction materials, like admixtures and waterproofing systems, to bolster the performance of structures over their respective lifespans. Additionally, green building codes and sustainable development are promoting innovation in eco-friendly chemicals, coupled with long-term demand for construction chemicals in the marketplace.

Market Opportunity

The construction chemicals market will provide many opportunities through the broader use of sustainable & green buildings. Within the country of India, there are diverse initiatives taking place, including the energy conservation building code & the revolution of smart cities, which finally spur the utilization of low-carbon construction materials. Besides this, the worldwide players are fostering efforts into eco-friendly admixtures, sealants, and coatings & substantial breakthroughs in self-healing concrete & bio-based chemicals. Therefore, by leveraging these sustainable materials in the construction industry, manufacturers will have an opportunity to achieve their sustainability goals, with enhanced durability of their infrastructure projects & lower long-term maintenance expenditures.

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How Big is the Size of Asia Pacific Construction Chemicals Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the Asia Pacific construction chemicals market size is valued at USD 29.02 billion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 74.66 billion by 2035, growing at a significant CAGR of 3.51% from 2026 to 2035.

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Why Asia Pacific Dominated the Construction Chemicals Market in 2025?

In 2025, the Asia Pacific held a major share of the market, with an emerging trend to build large amounts of infrastructure, often propelled by faster urbanization, with government assistance for housing & transportation projects. However, both China and India are developing smart cities, broadening highways, & adding numerous buildings to their economies. Also, the APAC experienced massive use in both the private and public sectors due to escalated demand for residential & commercial buildings, with the existence of more strict building regulations.

For instance,

In March 2026, Mumbai-based Ducol Organics & Colours Limited partnered with Qualibit Chemicals & Industries Sdn. Bhd. to strengthen its waterproofing & construction chemicals footprint across Southeast Asia. (Source – Manufacturing Today India)



How Big is the Size of India Construction Chemicals Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the India construction chemicals market size is valued at USD 4.64 billion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 6.19 billion by 2034, growing at a significant CAGR of 3.63% from 2025 to 2034.

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India Construction Chemicals Market Highlights

North India led the India construction chemicals market in 2024.

South India is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By type, concrete admixtures held the largest market share in 2024.

Waterproofing adhesives are expected to register the fastest CAGR among product types over the forecast period.

By application, the non-residential segment dominated the market in 2024.

The residential segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Indian Market Trend

India held a dominant share of the construction chemicals market in 2025, due to the immersive government assistance for specialized chemical parks, escalated market entry by giant players & major emphasis on nanotechnology for durable infrastructure.

For instance,

In February 2026, Union Budget 2026–27 announced an innovative scheme to help States in developing three dedicated Chemical Parks through a challenge-based route. (Source - PIB.GOV)



How is North America Predicted to Expand Fastest in the Construction Chemicals Market in the Coming Era?

North America is anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR due to an increase in renovations and construction of modernized infrastructure. Specifically, the United States has the highest demand for construction chemicals due to a rise in significant investment for sustainability and green building construction. Other innovations, including high-performance coatings, sealants, and repair materials, are also fueling the overall regional growth. In addition, the surging focus on energy-efficient homes & structures is fostering the number of construction chemicals being employed in both residential and commercial building & construction.

For instance,

In March 2026, Evonik collaborated with IMCD in the U.S. market to empower its distribution activities in the United States. (Source - Alchem Pro)



U.S. Market Trends

The construction chemicals market in the U.S. is fueled by a massive investment in infrastructure, semiconductor fabs, & data centers, which necessitate high-performance epoxy flooring & protective sealants. Alongside, extensive regulatory effort is propelling the movement toward bio-based additives & low-carbon cement alternatives.

Europe Market Analysis

Europe is experiencing a notable growth in the market, due to the EU’s zero-emission building rules, the Green Deal, & green building certifications (LEED/BREEAM). These rules are encouraging the development of eco-friendly, low-VOC, & high-performance, sustainable chemicals. Whereas, older infrastructure & expanded investment in public projects are driving demand for repair, rehabilitation, & protective coatings.

Germany Market Trends

Day by day, Germany is advancing technologies, like self-healing concrete, which automates sealing cracks, & corrosion inhibitors with embedded sensors are rising in use to raise durability. Furthermore, the market is increasingly leveraging digital tools for real-time monitoring of concrete properties during transit, and also for tracking curing & temperature on-site.

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Construction Chemicals Market Scope

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 52.88 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 54.75 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 74.66 Billion Market Growth (2026 – 2035) 3.51% CAGR Dominating Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2026 to 2035 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



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Segmental Insights

Type Insights

How did the Concrete Admixtures Segment Lead the Construction Chemicals Market in 2025?

The concrete admixtures segment captured a major share of the market in 2025, due to their role in rising the workability, durability, & strength of modern-day concrete structures. Accelerating infrastructure development & a desire for high-performance concrete in urban projects are promoting the use of concrete admixtures. In addition, concrete admixtures offer an optimized set time & elevated resistance to environmental stresses, making them a prominent factor in large-scale commercial & public infrastructure construction projects.

The waterproofing and adhesives segment is estimated to witness rapid expansion. Increased awareness of the longevity of buildings and the importance of protecting buildings from moisture has led to a rise in demand for effective sealing and bonding solutions. Alongside, faster progression of urban housing and renovation projects is further driving up the demand for advanced waterproofing systems, with a focus on green construction & preventing leakage of water from both homes and buildings.

Application Insights

Why did the Non-Residential Segment Dominate the Market in 2025?

The non-residential segment led the construction chemicals market in 2025, because of the large investments being made into infrastructure, like roads, bridges, airports, etc., commercial buildings, office buildings, retail centers, etc. Also, industrial projects widely use a lot of different types of construction chemicals. Emerging investment in transportation, energy and smart city projects drives the need for durable and high-strength materials, & finally supports the market growth.

However, the residential construction segment is expected to grow rapidly due to rapid urbanization & surged housing demand, especially in developing countries. The availability of government housing programs, coupled with more disposable income, has created more opportunities for new construction & home improvement type projects. Additionally, widening awareness of the importance of using high-quality construction materials and protective products among consumers fosters the adoption of construction chemicals in their residential construction process.

✚ Related Topics You May Find Useful:

➡️ Sustainable Construction Chemicals Market – Explore the shift toward eco-friendly formulations and sustainable building practices driven by environmental regulations and green construction trends.

➡️ Modular Construction Market – Understand how prefabrication and off-site construction are transforming project timelines, cost efficiency, and scalability in the construction industry.

➡️ Generative AI in Construction Market – Discover how AI-powered design and planning tools are enhancing productivity, optimization, and decision-making in construction projects.

➡️ Construction Equipment Market – Analyze growing demand for advanced machinery driven by global infrastructure development and increasing mechanization.

➡️ Construction and Design Software Market – Examine the rising adoption of digital tools such as BIM and design platforms that streamline planning and execution workflows.

➡️ Electric Construction Equipment Market – Track the transition toward electrified machinery supporting sustainability goals and reducing on-site emissions.

➡️ Utility System Construction Market – Gain insights into expanding infrastructure projects focused on water, energy, and essential utility networks.

➡️ Port Construction Market – Understand growth driven by global trade expansion and modernization of maritime logistics infrastructure.

➡️ Construction Software Market – Explore the rising demand for digital solutions improving project management, collaboration, and operational efficiency.

➡️ Construction Equipment Rental Market – Learn how rental models are gaining traction as cost-effective alternatives to equipment ownership.

➡️ Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market – See how AI applications are enabling automation, predictive maintenance, and smarter construction planning.

➡️ Construction Accounting Software Market – Discover how specialized financial tools are improving budgeting, compliance, and cost control in construction projects.

Competitive Landscape

BASF SE

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd.

Holcim

M&I Materials Limited

RPM International

Sika India Pvt. Ltd.

Fosroc Inc.

Dow

Arkem S.A.

Ashland Inc (U.S.), Mapei S.p.A

CHRYSO GROUP

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Dupont

SOLVAY

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

Setral Chemie GmbH

What are the Key Developments in the Construction Chemicals Market?

In April 2026, Bigbloc Construction initiated trial production at its new construction chemicals plant in Gujarat, marking diversification into adhesives, putty, and waterproofing. ( Source - Whales Book )

) In March 2026, Euclid Chemical rolled out EUCON R3A, a groundbreaking admixture to support ready-mix producers in efficiently managing returned concrete.

In September 2025, Master Builders Solutions announced a new construction chemicals site in India to boost production capacity & regional supply capabilities, also strengthening its footprint in the fast-growing construction chemicals market. ( Source - Master Builders-Solutions )

) In August 2025, Ramco Cements launched its ‘Hard Worker’ construction chemicals brand, targeting ₹2,000 crore revenue in 4–5 years, expanding product range and strengthening its position as a comprehensive construction solutions provider across India. (Source – Scanx Trade)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Concrete Admixture

Surface Treatment

Repair and Rehabilitation

Protective Coatings

Industrial Flooring

Waterproofing, Adhesives

Sealants

Grout and Anchor

Cement Grinding Aids



By Application

Residential

Non-Residential

By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



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