Bold Beverages to Elevate Cinco de Mayo Celebrations

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Few things say Cinco de Mayo like festive drinks and a lively atmosphere. This year, give your glass a signature chile-lime kick and turn every sip into a celebration.

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Elevating classic beverages is effortless with the bold trifecta of chile peppers, lime and sea salt – the perfectly balanced blend that delivers tangy, zesty and mildly spicy notes to take drinks from ordinary to unforgettable.

Raise a glass with these easy, at-home recipes designed to make even novice mixologists feel like pros. For a refreshing option, try a vibrant Watermelon Agua Fresca that combines the natural sweetness of fresh watermelon with the irresistible kick of Tajín’s Chamoy Sauce and a rim of its Clásico Seasoning for a craveable finish.

If you love the timeless taste of a margarita, the Spicy Jalapeno Margarita is a perfect choice, bringing bar-quality flavor to your celebration in just a few simple steps.

Both beverages feature a Tajín Clásico Seasoning rimmer that adds eye-catching color and a burst of flavor, complementing the sweetness of fresh fruit. Citrus like orange and lime, tropical options such as pineapple and mango, and melons including cantaloupe, watermelon and honeydew all pair beautifully. It’s an easy, fun way to add a pop of color and make everything from orange juice to fruity mocktails feel festive and special.

With a little prep, you can turn Cinco de Mayo into a truly unforgettable fiesta. For more swoon-worthy recipes ideas, visit Tajin.com.

Watermelon Agua Fresca

2

1

1/2

1/2

cups fresh watermelon, cubed

ounce fresh lime juice

ounce agave syrup (optional)

cup cold water

ice Rim:

Tajín Chamoy Sauce

Tajín Clásico Seasoning Garnish:

lime slice

watermelon slice

Dip glass into Tajín Chamoy Sauce then into Tajín Clásico Seasoning.

In blender, blend fresh watermelon cubes; lime juice; agave syrup, if using; and cold water until smooth and well combined.

Fill prepared glass with ice and pour watermelon mixture into glass.

Sprinkle with pinch of classic seasoning on top.

Garnish with lime slice and watermelon slice.

Spicy Jalapeno Margarita 2

1

2

1

1/2

slices fresh jalapeno

ounce fresh lime juice

ounces blanco tequila

ounce orange liqueur

ounces agave syrup

ice Rim:

Tajín Chile Lime Sauce

Tajín Clásico Seasoning

lime wedge Garnish:

jalapeno slice or lime wheel

To rim glass, brush Tajín Chile Lime Sauce on side of glass then dip into Tajín Clásico Seasoning to coat. Set aside.

In shaker, muddle jalapeno slices with lime juice to release heat and flavor.

Add tequila, orange liqueur and agave syrup. Fill with ice and shake vigorously 10-15 seconds.

Fill prepared glass with ice and strain margarita into glass.

Garnish with lime wedge and jalapeno slice.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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