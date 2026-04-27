Procedure for the Payment of Dividends of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB for 2025

On 24 April 2026, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (company code 180240752, registered office address: Sedos g. 35, Telšiai, LT-87101) (hereinafter – the Company) decided to distribute the Company’s profit for 2025 and to allocate EUR 2,868,008 for the payment of dividends (EUR 0.07 per share).

Dividends will be paid to those persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of the tenth business day following the General Meeting of Shareholders that adopted the decision to allocate part of the profit for the payment of dividends, i.e. at the end of 11 May 2026.

The first day without rights (Ex-Date), from which ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB shares acquired on the regulated market (i.e. on the stock exchange) with a T+2 settlement cycle do not entitle the holder to receive dividends for 2025, is 8 May 2026.

From 22 May 2026, dividends will be paid according to the following procedure:

For shareholders whose securities accounts are managed by financial brokerage firms or divisions of credit institutions providing securities accounting services, the Company will transfer the dividend amount, after deduction of personal income tax or corporate income tax in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania, to the financial brokerage firms or divisions of credit institutions, which will then transfer the respective amounts to the account specified by the shareholder.

For shareholders whose ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB shares are accounted for, under the Company’s authorisation, by Artea Bankas, AB, the dividend amount, after deduction of personal income tax or corporate income tax in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania, will be transferred to the account specified by the shareholder at a Lithuanian commercial bank. Applications for the transfer of dividends to the account specified by the shareholder may be submitted at the nearest customer service branch of Artea Bankas, AB.

For other shareholders, the Company will pay dividends, after deduction of personal income tax or corporate income tax in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania, at the Company’s cash desk (AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, Sedos g. 35, Telšiai) or, upon submission of an application together with a copy of an identity document, the dividends will be transferred to the shareholder’s personal current account indicated at any bank. Applications may be submitted in writing to AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, Sedos g. 35, LT-87101 Telšiai, or by email at info@zpienas.lt

Dividends paid in 2026 will be taxed as follows:

Taxation procedure for dividends for 2025:

For resident natural persons of the Republic of Lithuania and non-resident natural persons: a personal income tax rate of 15% applies.

For resident legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and non-resident legal entities: a corporate income tax rate of 17% applies, unless otherwise provided by law.

More detailed information is available from ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB, tel. +370 444 22348.

Arnas Matuzas

Head of Legal Department

+370 444 22308

a.matuzas@zpienas.lt