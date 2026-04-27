New York, NY, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Service, a New York-based provider of remote concierge and building access control systems, announced today that VIRTUAL DOORMAN® is its federally registered trademark and not a generic term for remote concierge or remote access control services, as increased competition drives broader use of the term across the market.

VIRTUAL DOORMAN® Logo

Virtual Service has provided technology-driven remote concierge and access solutions to residential and mixed-use buildings for nearly 30 years. The company owns U.S. Trademark Registration No. 3730369 for VIRTUAL DOORMAN® for building access control and concierge services.

As demand for remote building staffing alternatives increases, additional companies have entered the market offering similar services and often market their services incorrectly using the company’s trade name. Virtual Service is issuing this clarification to ensure that property owners, managers, and boards understand that:

VIRTUAL DOORMAN® is a registered trademark and a specific product designed and provided by Virtual Service, not a generic industry term.

Providers of similar services should refer to the category as “remote access control” or “remote concierge” services.

Unauthorized use of the VIRTUAL DOORMAN® mark may create marketplace confusion between the source of the services offered by other providers and those offered by Virtual Service under the VIRTUAL DOORMAN® mark. Virtual Service reserves all rights in law and equity to enforce its rights under any applicable statute, administrative proceeding, or common law.

“Our brand represents more than a service model — it reflects decades of innovation and trust within the New York TriState area and other markets across the country,” said Colin Foster, President of Virtual Service and the creator of VIRTUAL DOORMAN®. “As the industry grows, clarity matters.” Virtual Service will continue to invest in technology innovation, building security, and industry education as it expands.

About Virtual Service: Founded in New York City, Virtual Service is the originator of VIRTUAL DOORMAN®—a technology-enabled remote concierge and access service which it has delivered to residential and mixed-use buildings for 30 years.

The company provides a fully managed, access control platform that combines installed hardware, cloud-based software, and live operator services to deliver secure, efficient building operations nationwide at scale. Virtual Service owns U.S. Trademark Registration No. 3,730,369 VIRTUAL DOORMAN® for building access control and concierge services.

With a long-standing track record of innovation, Virtual Service continues to invest in advanced technology, building security, and industry education as it expands its national footprint. Please visit Virtualdoorman.com

Press Inquiries

Carolina Irato

virtualdoorman [at] hundredstoriespr.com

https://virtualdoorman.com/