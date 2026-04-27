Fleet Advantage Releases Latest Truck Life Cycle Data Index (TLDI) Showing Significant Costs For Organizations With Transportation Fleets Running Older Equipment As Diesel Prices Surpass $5 Per Gallon

FORT LAUDERDALE, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleet Advantage , a leading innovator in specialty financing, fleet data analytics, asset performance services, and life cycle cost management, today released updated findings from its Truck Life Cycle Data Index (TLDI), which compares all-in operating costs of Class-8 trucks across recent model years. Released against the backdrop of a national diesel fuel crisis, with prices surpassing $5.20 per gallon and higher in certain regional markets, the data underscores the severe and growing financial consequences for organizations operating older model year equipment.

TLDI Data Insights

The latest TLDI evaluates model year 2022 through 2026 trucks versus new 2028 equipment in relation to the April 2026 national average diesel price of $5.47 per gallon. According to the data, upgrading from a 2022 sleeper to a 2028 model can save organizations up to $12,845 per vehicle in the first year. For a 100-truck fleet, these savings scale to $1,284,500, assuming no tariff adjustments.

The findings arrive as organizations across the country are facing a sudden and severe fuel cost shock. Diesel prices surged roughly 40% in a single month, pushing average national prices above $5.20 per gallon and dramatically increasing operating costs. As fuel prices rise, the cost gap between older, less efficient equipment and newer, more fuel-efficient trucks continue to widen, placing additional financial pressure on organizations running aging assets. What’s more, the current environment of volatile market conditions has many organizations actively researching alternative fuel options as a strategic component of their heavy-duty fleet procurement process.

For large private fleets, the financial exposure is exponentially greater. Fleet Advantage’s TLDI data shows the compounding cost advantage of newer equipment across fuel efficiency, maintenance and repair (M&R), and total all-in cost:





Diesel & Fuel Breakouts

Fuel economy continues to represent a major portion of the savings available through truck replacement. Based on the TLDI, private fleets running 2022 model year sleepers can save $10,854 per truck in fuel alone in the first year following replacement with a 2028 MY truck; a 16% reduction in fuel expense and corresponding CO2 savings. In today’s elevated diesel price environment, even incremental improvements in fuel efficiency can translate into thousands of dollars in annual savings per truck, significantly accelerating return on investment timelines.

“The surge in diesel prices we’re witnessing today doesn’t create a new problem for our clients; it dramatically accelerates an existing one,” said Brian Antonellis, CTP, Senior Vice President of Fleet Operations for Fleet Advantage. “Our TLDI has consistently shown that older model year trucks carry a compounding cost burden across fuel, maintenance, and total cost of ownership. At almost $5.50-per-gallon diesel, that burden becomes a financial crisis. A fleet running 100 trucks from the 2022 model year will absorb over $1.2 million more per year in costs than a company with 2028 equipment. Our strategic and proven data-driven approach to multi-year procurement planning allows for better forecasting, more accurate budgeting, and the ability to take advantage of emerging technologies that can improve efficiency and reduce costs over time.”

Multi-Year Planning & Tariff Impact

A multi-year procurement plan is essential to optimizing equipment acquisition and reducing TCO. Delaying replacement decisions carries real financial risk: rising material costs (steel, aluminum, advanced engine components), fluctuating emissions regulations, and evolving durability standards are all driving manufacturer production costs higher, and those increases flow directly into vehicle pricing. Paired with advanced data analytics, a proactive multi-year procurement strategy gives organizations the fleet performance insights and market intelligence needed to make smarter, better-timed acquisition decisions.

Fleet Advantage’s TLDI also accounts for the current tariff environment. Even with a $4,500 tariff applied to 2028 MY equipment (bringing the TCO to $95,664), the savings case for upgrading remains compelling:

Organizations with transportation fleets upgrading from 2022 MY save $11,864per unit: $1,186,400 per fleet of 100 trucks (with tariff)

Organizations with transportation fleets upgrading from 2023 MY save $10,101per unit: $1,010,100 per fleet of 100 trucks (with tariff)

Organizations with transportation fleets upgrading from 2025 MY still save $3,395 per unit: $339,500 per fleet of 100 trucks (with tariff)





“Even with rising component prices and tariff headwinds, the economics still strongly favor upgrading to newer equipment,” added Antonellis. “Ultimately, a well-crafted multi-year procurement plan based on proven analytics leads to significant cost savings, improved operational efficiency, and a more sustainable and competitive asset management strategy; with the flexibility and business agility that today’s environment demands.”

About Fleet Advantage

Fleet Advantage is the largest independent lessor for heavy-duty Class-8 trucks and has over $3.7 Billion in assets under its Life Cycle Cost Management program. This comprises a client portfolio of more than 50 of America’s top corporate fleets, including five (5) of the top 10 private fleets in the country. Fleet Advantage guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing fleet asset management, financing solutions, and fleet analytics, using the latest equipment technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity and maximum safety. Our model of TCO, clean diesel, and safety-enhanced trucks with shorter life cycles complement our customers’ ESG goals. The accomplishments of Fleet Advantage and our leadership team continue to be recognized for tremendous growth and industry leadership with numerous awards, including Top Private Independent and Most Innovative Firm by the Monitor Daily, Top Software & Tech Awards, Top Women Associates in Finance, and Green Supply Chain Awards to name a few. The company has also been named to Inc. magazine’s 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation.

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