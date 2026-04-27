TRUNNANO Launches Silicon Carbide Whisker, Breaking Through Key Technical Bottlenecks in Composite Material Reinforcement

LUOYANG, China, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to deepening its expertise in the field of advanced materials, TRUNNANO announces the successful development and mass production of Silicon Carbide Whiskers (SiC Whiskers). Ranging in length from 10 to 50 μm, this product features a high aspect ratio, high purity, exceptional hardness, and superior thermal stability; it is specifically engineered for demanding applications such as ceramic matrix composites, metal matrix composites, and high-performance coatings.

As a critical reinforcing agent in composite materials, silicon carbide whiskers—thanks to their crystalline structure approaching theoretical density, high tensile strength, and high Young's modulus—represent an ideal choice for enhancing material fracture toughness, thermal shock resistance, and wear resistance. However, traditional silicon carbide whiskers still face several technical challenges in practical applications, including poor dispersibility, weak interfacial bonding with the matrix material, and diminished processing flowability in high-filler-content systems.





TRUNNANO Silicon Carbide Whisker

The silicon carbide whisker product launched by TRUNNANO represents a systematic technological upgrade specifically designed to address these industry pain points. Roger Luo, CEO of TRUNNANO, stated: "We remain steadfast in our customer-centric approach, continuously driving technological innovation to enhance product performance. The mass production of silicon carbide whiskers marks a solid step forward for us in the field of high-end composite reinforcement materials. Through this product, we aim to assist our customers in simultaneously improving the mechanical properties of their materials while optimizing their processing workflows and reducing overall costs."

Technical Team Overcomes Two Core Challenges

Precise control of whisker aspect ratio and length distribution

Silicon carbide whiskers produced via traditional methods often suffer from issues such as overly broad length distributions, inconsistent aspect ratios, and high impurity levels—factors that make it difficult to form a uniform, three-dimensional reinforcing network within composite materials. By optimizing catalyst formulations, synthesis temperatures, and gas flow control parameters, TRUNNANO’s technical team has successfully produced β-SiC whiskers characterized by lengths concentrated within the 10–50 μm range, uniform diameters, and complete crystal structures. This product boasts a high aspect ratio (ranging from 10:1 to 50:1), thereby laying a solid foundation for subsequent surface modification and composite integration applications.

Processing flowability and interfacial defects in high-filler-content systems

In the fabrication of high-performance composite materials, increasing the whisker filling ratio is often necessary to enhance mechanical properties. However, under high-filling conditions, traditional whiskers tend to cause a sudden surge in system viscosity, a decline in flowability, and even lead to defects such as porosity and interfacial debonding. By precisely controlling the thickness and grafting density of the surface modification layer on the whiskers, the TRUNNANO technical team has successfully optimized their interfacial compatibility with various matrices—including epoxies, ceramic precursors, and metal powders. Test results demonstrate that, at equivalent filling ratios, the modified silicon carbide whiskers result in reduced system viscosity while simultaneously enhancing the flexural strength and fracture toughness of the composite materials.

Roger Luo further noted: "The breakthrough in our core silicon carbide whisker technology marks a significant milestone, elevating TRUNNANO's R&D and industrialization capabilities in the field of high-end reinforcement materials to a new level. We remain committed to independent innovation and to continuously breaking down technological barriers, striving to provide our customers with material solutions of superior quality and stability."





TRUNNANO Silicon Carbide Whisker

Currently, TRUNNANO's silicon carbide whisker products have achieved stable mass production. Product lengths can be customized within the 10–50 μm range to meet specific client requirements, and various surface modification schemes—such as unmodified, KH570-modified, and amino-modified options—are available to satisfy the application demands of diverse matrix systems.

About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of nanomaterials, high-end ceramic products, and other high-purity chemicals. Driven by technological innovation, its products are widely used in various industrial fields. With its superior product quality and professional technical service, TRUNNANO has earned the trust of customers worldwide. Under the leadership of CEO Roger Luo, TRUNNANO is committed to promoting the advancement of materials science through continuous technological breakthroughs and contributing to global industrial development.

Media Contact: Roger Luo

Email: nanotrun@yahoo.com / sales8@nanotrun.com

Phone/WhatsApp: 0086 18837956556

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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