Boomer Benefits Announces Annual Scholarship Program for Adult Students

Fort Worth, TEXAS, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boomer Benefits, a renowned nationwide insurance agency, is proud to announce the launch of its annual scholarship program, designed specifically for adult students aged 50 and above. This initiative aims to support those who have returned to academia to complete their degrees, advance their careers, or embark on new professional journeys.

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The Boomer Benefits scholarship program opens for applications on May 1st, 2026, and is a testament to the company's commitment to empowering older Americans. As an agency that generates revenue by assisting individuals with Medicare insurance, Boomer Benefits recognizes the importance of supporting mature students who are dedicated to personal growth and community service.

"With more than 10,000 people aging into Medicare every day, the demand for community services supporting older Americans has never been greater," said Danielle K Roberts, Co-Founder of Boomer Benefits. "We are particularly interested in supporting students who have shown a commitment to giving back to their communities, especially those serving older Americans and the elderly."

The scholarship is open to adult learners who have demonstrated a willingness to serve others and contribute to their communities. Boomer Benefits is especially keen on applicants who have made significant efforts to assist older Americans, reflecting the company's core values of service and empowerment.

Boomer Benefits, licensed in 49 states, has built a reputation for excellence in the insurance industry, specializing in Medigap and Advantage Plans for national carriers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, and Mutual of Omaha. The company's Client Service Team is dedicated to providing free assistance to clients with Medicare-related issues, underscoring its commitment to customer service and community support.

Through this scholarship program, Boomer Benefits continues to demonstrate its dedication to fostering educational opportunities and community involvement among older adults. By supporting those seeking to improve their lives and those of others, Boomer Benefits reinforces its role as a leader in both the insurance and community service sectors.

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Kelsey Mundfrom

info [at] boomerbenefits.com

https://boomerbenefits.com