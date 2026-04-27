Xulon Press Announces New Children's Book, Where Do Our Veggies Come From? From Gardener's Wife And Teacher Alice Hein Schiel

Magnolia, TX, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of Where Do Our Veggies Come From? written by Alice Hein Schiel, available in paperback $23.49, 9798868532832; hard cover $34.99, 9798868532849; eBook $6.99, 9798868532856.

WHERE DO OUR VEGGIES COME FROM?

Schiel draws on her experience as a grandmother and teacher to capitalize on children's love of dirt in order to teach them about food sources. Including pictures from her husband's garden, she is able to illustrate the gardening tips and factual information she provides in order to capture children's attention.

"Being a grandmother to 13 nature-loving grandchildren, teaching school, and being involved in children's ministry, I have wanted to write a children's book for a while. I am a first-hand eyewitness to a beautiful garden and have a lot of knowledge about it," said Schiel.

Alice Hein Schiel, B.S., M.Ed., earned a Bachelor's degree with a minor in Life Earth Science, as well as graduating with a two-year degree in Bible and Ministry from Midwest Bible Institute. She has served as a church musician for over 45 years, as well as teaching both in church and public education environments. Schiel assists her husband Bill in his garden, and together they give away thousands of pounds of vegetables each year.

###

Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Where Do Our Veggies Come From? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Alice Hein Schiel, B.S., M.Ed.

Email: abschiel [at] gmail.com

Phone number: 281-793-1785