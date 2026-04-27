Mosh Pit to Mozz Pit: Denny’s Launches All-New Mozz Pit Burger

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s most viral video of all time became internet history by asking one loud question (IYKYK). Now, in bold celebration of the 13th anniversary of that video, Denny’s is unleashing a beast of a burger, appropriately named the Mozz Pit Burger, available for a limited time from April 29 through June 2 in select restaurants in Houston (where it all started), Los Angeles and Miami.

The Mozz Pit Burger starts with a juicy 100% beef patty, melted American cheese, and a soft, golden brioche bun. But it doesn’t stop there – three crispy mozzarella sticks crash the party, drenched in rich tomato sauce for a flavor explosion that’s part burger, part cheesy masterpiece – and all chaos in the best way possible.

“We’re inviting fans to stage-dive into this over-the-top burger,” said Chris Bode, President & CEO, Denny’s. “The Mozz Pit Burger celebrates the ‘no rules’ attitude that makes Denny’s so iconic and always open for whatever the day or night may bring. It’s loud, it’s bold, and it’s a tribute to the fans who have made America’s Diner the stuff of legends."

Fans are encouraged to crowd surf their way to their local Denny’s to get this burger before it’s gone. Not near a Denny’s with the Mozz Pit Burger? Check out Denny’s big burger line-up, including the He-Man Battle Burger, part of the all-new, limited-time menu inspired by Masters of the Universe movie, in theaters June 5. The He-Man Battle Burger is a heroic stack of juicy beef, hand-pulled beef, and crispy bacon with BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles. Served with wavy-cut fries.

Looking to satisfy a craving? Check out Denny’s full menu of breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night options. To find a nearby restaurant, use the location finder.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people.

Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order.

Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 31, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,438 global restaurants, 1,376 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 164 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

Media Contact

Denny’s Media Team

864-597-8005

media@dennys.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc6c8b77-da12-4310-b0b2-1fc9fd58e295