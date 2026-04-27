FIJI Water Elevates the Everyday Into Iconic Moments With New Campaign and City Takeovers

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIJI® Water, America’s favorite bottled water brand, is bringing a fresh lens to how it shows up in consumers’ lives with its new integrated marketing campaign, “Earth’s Finest Water™.” The new creative emphasizes FIJI Water’s role as an elevated everyday essential and a mainstay within style and culture moments, brought to life through iconic placements in major cities nationwide.

Four video spots, “Afterparty,” “Thrift Store,” “Girls Weekend” and “Vegas Road Trip,” were filmed on Super 16 mm film by acclaimed writer and director Gary Freedman, who teamed up with Academy Award-winning cinematographer Linus Sandgren (“La La Land,” “Dune 3” and “Wuthering Heights”) to capture a sense of effortlessness and spontaneity, reinforcing how moments with friends, accessorized with FIJI Water, are Earth's Finest.

FIJI Water’s latest ad campaign, “Earth’s Finest Water,” showcases the premium bottled water brand as an elevated everyday essential, seamlessly integrated into style, culture and lifestyle moments.

As part of the campaign rollout, FIJI Water will take to the streets with larger-than-life out-of-home executions. Numerous vibrant billboards will be seen across major cities nationwide, supported by station dominations that will transform renowned transit hubs at New York’s World Trade Center Oculus and Hudson Yards, as well as Miami’s Brightline Station. Additionally, a hand-painted wallscape in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, will artfully emerge outside Domino Park, with the mural’s creation being captured for use across FIJI Water’s owned channels. Digital spectaculars and bulletins round out the out-of-home presence, from Times Square to the Las Vegas Strip, Downtown Los Angeles, and more, engaging consumers seamlessly where they live, work and play.

FIJI Water’s “Earth’s Finest Water” campaign comes to life through high-impact out-of-home placements in major U.S. cities, reinforcing the premium bottled water brand’s presence in culture and everyday life.

“FIJI Water has always stood at the intersection of style and culture, but what defines those moments is changing,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing for FIJI Water. “Today’s most powerful expressions of style and culture aren’t confined to traditional runways – they are found in everyday moments of joy, spontaneity and connection. This campaign exemplifies that, driving relevance with younger consumers, while reaffirming its timeless appeal.”

This multichannel campaign extends into culture moments through a series of curated summer experiences, kicking off Memorial Day weekend with a Las Vegas takeover including Earth’s Finest pool party at LIV Beach Club at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, featuring DJ John Summit. A FIJI Water oasis will provide guests with an escape from the heat, complete with snow cones made from FIJI Water, branded cocktails, photo moments and more. The takeover extends across FIJI Water’s partner properties including the MGM Grand Las Vegas and Palm Tree Beach Club, supported by out-of-home on the Las Vegas Strip as the city celebrates one of its busiest weekends of the year.

“This campaign marks our largest investment in the brand’s storied history, and is grounded in a deep understanding of how younger generations engage with culture today,” said Michael Perdigao, president of Wonderful Agency. “The insights were clear – this audience is drawn to authenticity, creativity, and experiences where they can unapologetically be themselves. We built a campaign that meets them there, using playful, expressive storytelling to show up in ways that feel natural, shareable, and genuinely fun.”

FIJI Water elevates the everyday into iconic moments with its “Earth’s Finest Water” campaign, capturing moments with friends and redefining the premium bottled water brand’s role in daily life.



FIJI Water will also have a broader presence across defining cultural moments, partnering with select influencers, musicians and athletes at major touchpoints, and building on the brand’s established presence at New York Fashion Week and at key film festivals and entertainment award shows. Together, these activations are designed to meet consumers where they are, from everyday settings to high-profile cultural spaces.

Additional social and digital executions will remind consumers of FIJI Water’s natural source from the islands of Fiji, and unique properties, including its soft, smooth taste, perfectly balanced 7.7pH, and its natural electrolytes – twice that of the top two premium bottled water brands – bringing the brand benefits to the palm of your hand while scrolling.

As FIJI Water refreshes its approach in culture, it also celebrates its continued commitment to quality, sustainability and philanthropy. Since 2007, the FIJI Water Foundation has invested more than $20.5 million (FJ$47 million) to support the islands of Fiji in vital areas including access to clean water, education, health and wellness, community development, emergency relief, and environmental sustainability. Additionally, all of FIJI Water’s best-selling 500mL and 330mL bottles are made from 100% recycled plastic globally, transitioning nearly 70% of its bottle volume globally to recycled plastic*.

Follow the excitement of FIJI Water’s new campaign nationwide by visiting FIJIWater.com and following @FIJIWater on all social platforms.

*Bottle only. Total volume per 2025 sales data

About FIJI Water

FIJI® Water is a natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji islands). With its iconic square bottle, soft mouthfeel and more than double the electrolytes compared to the other two top premium bottled water brands, FIJI Water is the No. 1 premium imported bottled water in the United States. FIJI Water has a perfectly balanced 7.7pH. FIJI Water is available in a variety of sizes, including 330mL, 500mL, 700mL, 700mL Sports Cap, 1L, and 1.5L. As of 2022, FIJI Water’s best-selling 500mL and 330mL bottles have transitioned to 100% recycled plastic (rPET) – bottle only. Since 2007, the FIJI Water Foundation has helped to preserve and protect the Sovi Basin and improve the lives of native Fijians. To discover Earth’s Finest Water®, please visit www.fijiwater.com , like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram. To learn more about our Corporate Social Responsibility work, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jasmine Thomas

FIJIWaterPR@Wonderful.com

(310) 210-0395

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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