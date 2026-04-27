Backed by Goldman Sachs, Urgent Care Provider Xpress Wellness Appoints New Chief Operating Officer to Support Continued Growth

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xpress Wellness, a Goldman Sachs Sustainable Investment Fund company and leading provider of urgent care, virtual primary care, occupational medicine, behavioral health and post-acute services across rural and suburban communities, appointed Joe Willey as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 27.

As COO, Willey will oversee day-to-day operations across Xpress Wellness and Integrity Urgent Care, supporting continued expansion, strengthening operational consistency and enhancing both team member and patient experience across all clinics.

“As we continue to grow, strong operational leadership is critical to ensuring we deliver consistent, high-quality care across every community we serve,” said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. “Joe brings a unique combination of experience, leadership and a people-first mindset that will be key as we enter our next phase of growth, which aligns with what matters most to our organization – our patients and the people who care for them.”

Willey joins Xpress Wellness with a strong track record of leading large, people-centered organizations and driving operational performance. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of AmeriVet, a national veterinary organization with more than 200 hospitals and 3,000 team members. Prior to that, he spent more than three decades at Walgreens in a range of leadership roles spanning field and corporate operations.

“Having the opportunity to build on the mission of Xpress Wellness in expanding access to affordable, exceptional care is a real privilege,” said Joe Willey, COO of Xpress Wellness. “I look forward to working alongside the team to continue strengthening operations, supporting ongoing expansion, delivering the best possible experience for our patients and maintaining a healthy environment for team members.”

The appointment follows the planned transition of former Chief Operating Officer Steven Hull, who led the organization through impressive growth during his tenure. Steven will continue supporting the organization on select strategic initiatives.

To learn more about rural and suburban access to care, or to find your nearest urgent care location, visit XpressWellnessUrgentCare.com.

Xpress Wellness Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who is the new Chief Operating Officer at Xpress Wellness?

Joe Willey joined Xpress Wellness as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 27, 2026

He most recently served as COO of AmeriVet and previously spent more than 30 years with Walgreens

What will Joe Willey be responsible for in his role?

Overseeing day-to-day operations across Xpress Wellness and Integrity Urgent Care

Supporting continued expansion and operational consistency across markets

Enhancing team member engagement and patient experience

What experience does Joe Willey bring to Xpress Wellness?

Leadership of large-scale, multi-site organizations

Experience managing growth through both new site development and integrations

Strong focus on team development, operational execution and patient experience

What does this leadership appointment mean for patients and communities?

Strengthens operational leadership to support continued growth

Helps ensure consistent, high-quality care across all locations

Supports expansion of access to care in rural and suburban communities

About Xpress Wellness

Xpress Wellness is a leading provider of urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, occupational medicine and post-acute services. Founded with a mission to expand access to high-quality health care, Xpress Wellness operates across rural and suburban communities in Kansas and Oklahoma, and as Integrity Urgent Care in Texas, delivering patient-first care with a focus on speed, convenience, and clinical excellence. For more information, visit XpressWellnessUrgentCare.com.

About Sustainable Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $625 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds and sustainability. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has more than $3.6 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of December 31, 2025.



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