POCASSETT, Mass., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII), a global leader in unmanned and autonomous maritime platforms, has been awarded a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to deliver a submarine Torpedo Tube Launch and Recovery (TTLR) system. The system is designed to autonomously deploy and recover HII’s REMUS unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) from U.S. Navy submarines.

The DIU contract builds on HII’s 120-year leadership in undersea warfare as one of two builders of U.S. nuclear-powered submarines, as well as the world’s largest producer of UUVs, and on a series of recent milestone achievements in manned–unmanned teaming. HII is advancing fully integrated, autonomous maritime capabilities that expand the reach and enhance the effectiveness of the U.S. Navy and its allies.

“This contract award reflects HII’s 25-year leadership in advancing autonomous unmanned maritime platforms and integrating them into submarine operations,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems group in HII’s Mission Technologies division. “There is no company with more expertise in both the manned and unmanned sides of teamed operations. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the U.S. Navy to deliver the innovative solutions our forces urgently need in the subsea domain.”





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://www.hii.com/news/hii-builds-on-manned-unmanned-submarine-teaming-success-with-new-pentagon-deal-poised-to-transform-undersea-warfare/.

To date, HII has delivered more than 750 REMUS vehicles to over 30 countries, including 14 NATO members. More than 90% of those systems remain in service after more than two decades, underscoring their durability, reliability, and long-term lifecycle value.

In June 2025, the U.S. Navy and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) successfully advanced the ongoing Yellow Moray UUV capability, marking the first forward-deployed torpedo tube launch and recovery of an HII-built REMUS 600 UUV from the USS Delaware (SSN 791), a Virginia-class submarine constructed by HII. Delaware and an embarked unmanned undersea vehicle squadron (UUVRON-1) cadre, with WHOI support, conducted overseas operations that included three fully autonomous launch and recovery sorties conducted through the submarine’s torpedo tube without diver assistance.

This demonstration represented a significant operational advancement in the autonomous teaming of manned and unmanned systems for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as broader maritime missions.

In July 2025, a joint team from HII, WHOI and the U.S. Navy’s Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport completed the first recovery of the latest generation REMUS 620 into a Virginia-class submarine torpedo tube and shutterway test fixture at Seneca Lake, New York.

During in-water testing, the REMUS 620 demonstrated advanced autonomous navigation and communication capabilities. The vehicle successfully docked with a shock and fire enclosure capsule (SAFECAP) within a submerged torpedo tube test fixture and executed reverse swim-out launch and safe separation procedures — validating critical operational functions for future deployment.

These advancements reinforce HII’s role as a leading sea power company and a key innovator in manned-unmanned teaming across two core growth areas: nuclear-powered submarine design and construction, and autonomous unmanned systems. Integrating UUVs through standard submarine interfaces extends mission reach, enhances stealth, and reduces operational risk and crew burden.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii



Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 264-7126

gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bc09a1e-9834-4320-9f82-c16c474ed5bb