OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Reports Best Year in Company History; To Present Shareholder Deck Highlighting 21%+ Core ROAE at April 28, 2026 Annual Meeting

FT. LAUDERDALE, USA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC) announced today that it will hold its Annual Shareholder Meeting and Investor Day tomorrow, April 28, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET. The public is invited to attend virtually through this link: OptimumBank Shareholder Meeting Webcast Link

The Bank will showcase the most successful year in its history, including a Core Return on Average Equity (ROAE) reaching 21.56% and a Net Interest Margin (NIM) reaching 4.28% for fiscal year 2025. The shareholder presentation will also include updated performance data throughout Q1 2026, highlighting continued operational momentum and strategic growth.

To preview the full shareholder presentation deck, users can visit: OptimumBank 2026 Shareholder Presentation Deck

To preview the Company’s first quarter 2026 earnings release issued on April 24, 2026, users can visit: Earnings Release

Those interested in participating virtually may register through the link above or email Seth Denison at SDenison@OptimumBank.com for more information.

About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent company of OptimumBank, formed in 2004. OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The customers found a bank that is strongly service oriented with reasonable fees, unseen at larger financial institutions. OptimumBank is committed to supporting economic development through responsible banking and community partnerships. OptimumBank’s business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking. The Company is traded on the NYSE American under the symbol “OPHC”.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences and are subject to change, possibly materially. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on OptimumBank's website (Investor Relations - OptimumBank) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of OptimumBank speak only as to the date they are made, and OptimumBank does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations & Corporate Relations

Contact: Seth Denison

Telephone: (305) 401-4140 / SDenison@OptimumBank.com