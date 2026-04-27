WhiteBIT and FC Barcelona Announce Five-Year Agreement to Drive Global Innovation in Sport

A partnership between leaders set to redefine how crypto and sport connect on a global scale

BARCELONA, Spain, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteBIT , the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, and FC Barcelona have entered a landmark five-year agreement through 2030 bringing together two global leaders to shape the future of fan engagement, digital finance, and sport.

This partnership is a strategic alliance between category leaders—where crypto meets one of the most influential sports institutions in the world to set new standards for how technology integrates into global fan ecosystems.

As the Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner of the club, WhiteBIT will take on an expanded role across the FC Barcelona’s men’s first team, women’s team, and basketball team, as well as partner with the Barça Innovation Hub. Together, the partners will move beyond visibility to execution—developing real-world crypto applications designed to scale across the sports industry.

At the core of the collaboration is a shared ambition: to turn crypto into a practical, everyday tool for millions of fans worldwide. The partnership will introduce new initiatives in fan engagement, digital education, and interactive experiences—bridging the gap between technology and global audiences.

Commenting on the partnership, Manel del Río, CEO of FC Barcelona, said:

“Continuing to count on WhiteBIT as a partner over the next five years reinforces FC Barcelona’s commitment to strategic alliances with globally leading companies. This renewal highlights the strength and appeal of our brand, as well as our ability to connect with innovative sectors. In this case, the cryptocurrency sector, a growing field with significant strategic potential for the coming years.”

Volodymyr Nosov, President and Founder of W Group, which includes WhiteBIT:

“Our mission is to support the mass adoption of crypto by bringing technology to everyone, everywhere. Together with Barça, we are taking crypto beyond the industry and into everyday life—creating experiences that millions of fans can actually use. This is how adoption happens.”

A New Identity for Everyday Crypto Payments

WhiteBIT and FC Barcelona will introduce an FC Barcelona–themed design for the WhiteBIT Nova debit card , allowing fans to personalize their card with the club’s visual identity while using it for everyday payments using crypto.

The new card skin will combine the functionality of the WhiteBIT Nova card with an exclusive FC Barcelona look. In addition to the design update, the card will provide added benefits for fans, including special features and future partner advantages linked to the collaboration.

Over the past three years, the partnership between WhiteBIT and FC Barcelona has become a reference model for bringing Web3 into real-world utility. The new agreement builds on this foundation, scaling joint initiatives in fan engagement, education, and digital activations into more integrated, long-term projects within the club’s ecosystem.