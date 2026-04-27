Global Dental Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.34 Billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental equipment market is entering a new phase of expansion as healthcare providers, investors, and manufacturers increase focus on technology-enabled dentistry, preventive care, and high-value treatment outcomes. The market is projected to grow from USD 8.71 billion in 2026 to USD 12.34 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 8.17 billion in 2025.

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This growth reflects a structural shift in oral healthcare delivery. What is driving momentum now? A rising prevalence of cavities, periodontal disease, tooth loss, and malocclusions is increasing demand for advanced treatment solutions. Why does this matter for decision-makers? Oral healthcare is becoming a larger component of broader preventive healthcare strategies, while digital tools are improving efficiency, patient satisfaction, and clinical profitability.

Increasing awareness of oral hygiene, growing demand for aesthetic dentistry, and wider access to dental clinics and hospitals are encouraging more patients to seek routine treatment. In parallel, dental tourism in emerging economies is creating new revenue channels for providers and equipment manufacturers.

The market is also undergoing a rapid technology transition. Conventional operatory equipment, traditional restorative systems, standard instruments, and 2D imaging currently represent a smaller share of future value creation. Advanced solutions such as CAD/CAM platforms, 3D printers and materials, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), AI-powered imaging, and connected workflow systems are expected to account for nearly 80% of future revenue composition.

For C-suite leaders, this signals an important capital allocation decision. How should providers respond? Investments in digital transformation can improve treatment speed, reduce clinician fatigue, increase staff productivity, lower equipment downtime, and strengthen patient retention through better outcomes and convenience.

A major demand catalyst is the continued rise of cosmetic dentistry. Procedures such as teeth whitening, veneers, clear aligners, smile design, and implants are gaining traction across developed and emerging markets alike. Social media influence, higher disposable incomes, and preference for minimally invasive procedures are expanding the addressable market for premium dental services. This trend is increasing demand for intraoral scanners, digital imaging systems, laser dentistry tools, and precision fabrication systems.

However, growth is not without constraints. High acquisition costs for CBCT systems, digital radiology equipment, and scanners remain a challenge, particularly for small and mid-sized practices. Limited reimbursement for advanced and aesthetic dental procedures in several countries can also delay equipment purchases and modernization plans.

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At the same time, opportunities are emerging across dental laboratories. CAD/CAM adoption is expanding rapidly as labs seek faster turnaround, higher precision, reduced manual labor, and lower remake rates for crowns, bridges, dentures, and implant restorations. Collaboration between dental practices and labs is increasing, while same-day dentistry models continue to gain momentum.

Another critical issue is workforce readiness. Advanced imaging, robotics, AI-enabled tools, and digital treatment planning systems require trained clinicians and technicians. In several emerging markets, shortages of skilled professionals may slow adoption unless supported by training partnerships and continuing education initiatives.

By product category, therapeutic dental equipment holds the leading market share due to strong demand for restorative, orthodontic, endodontic, and surgical procedures. By end user, dental hospitals and clinics remain the dominant segment because of high procedure volumes, stronger infrastructure, and faster adoption of advanced systems.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth. Who is driving this expansion? Large patient populations, increasing oral disease prevalence, rising middle-class spending, healthcare infrastructure growth, and thriving dental tourism hubs such as India, Thailand, and South Korea are accelerating demand for modern dental equipment.

Competition remains moderately consolidated, with leading players focused on innovation, digital integration, and global reach. Key companies include Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Oy, Align Technology, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Carestream Dental LLC, Straumann Group, Midmark Corporation, and Ivoclar.

Recent strategic developments underscore the pace of innovation. In November 2025, Ivoclar and vhf camfacture AG expanded collaboration to validate additional milling systems for IPS e.max CAD workflows. In March 2025, Dentsply Sirona highlighted its DS Core cloud platform at IDS 2025, integrating imaging, diagnostics, and treatment planning.

For investors, manufacturers, DSOs, and healthcare operators, the message is clear: the future of dentistry is digital, connected, and outcome-focused. Organizations that modernize early are likely to gain stronger margins, operational efficiency, and long-term market share.

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