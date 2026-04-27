HA.TS COMMERCE CORP Expands Global Smart Retail Vision Under Leadership of Andrew M. Hayashi

MISSISSAUGA, Canada, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HA.TS COMMERCE CORP, a multinational smart retail technology company, is accelerating its global expansion strategy under the leadership of founder Andrew M. Hayashi. With over two decades of innovation, the company is positioning itself as a key player in transforming the future of retail through intelligent systems and automated infrastructure.





Founded in 2002, HA.TS COMMERCE CORP has evolved from a digital model technology developer into a comprehensive smart retail enterprise. Its operations now span intelligent hardware research and development, vending machine manufacturing, global supply chain integration, automated operations systems, and AI-powered remote management platforms.

At the core of the company’s growth is its proprietary Trendy Smart Intelligent Retail System (TSIRS), a fully integrated platform designed to optimize unmanned retail operations worldwide. The system combines AI-driven analytics, intelligent replenishment, real-time device monitoring, and automated financial clearing to deliver efficient and scalable retail solutions.

“Our mission is to reconstruct global retail infrastructure through intelligence,” said Andrew M. Hayashi. “By integrating AI, automation, and supply chain capabilities, we are building a smarter, more responsive retail ecosystem that adapts to the needs of modern consumers.”

The company’s system architecture includes an AI-powered retail engine for demand forecasting and inventory optimization, a smart refill engine for automated logistics, and a global supply chain network that ensures seamless product distribution. These components work together to enable 24/7 unmanned retail operations with enhanced efficiency and reliability.

HA.TS COMMERCE CORP also emphasizes diversity and inclusion as a core part of its global strategy. The company promotes multicultural collaboration and equal opportunity across its workforce, aiming to deliver localized retail solutions tailored to different markets.

Looking ahead, the company plans to scale its global smart retail network, targeting significant market growth and wider adoption of its intelligent retail infrastructure. Its strategic roadmap includes expanding into new regions, enhancing AI capabilities, and strengthening its ecosystem of automated retail services.

In addition to its business growth, HA.TS COMMERCE CORP has committed to social responsibility initiatives, allocating a portion of its annual profits to support education, community development, disaster relief, and assistance programs for vulnerable groups.

With a dual-engine model combining advertising and smart retail operations, HA.TS COMMERCE CORP continues to drive innovation in the retail sector, aiming to set new standards for efficiency, automation, and global connectivity.

Media Contact



HA.TS COMMERCE CORP

Andrew M. Hayashi

Email: support@hatscommercecorp.com

Website: www.hatscommercecorp.com



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