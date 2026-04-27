INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (“Regencell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RGC). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Regencell’s business, operations, and compliance policies, including allegations that: (i) Regencell was vulnerable and/or subject to market manipulation; (ii) the resulting volatility in the market for the Company’s ordinary shares exposed Regencell’s investors to significant financial risk; and (iii) all the foregoing subjected Regencell to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, monetary, and reputational harm.

If you purchased Regencell shares between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/regencell-bioscience-holdings/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 23, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com