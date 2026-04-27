FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), April 27, 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on April 10, 2026, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



20/04/2026 EXM 8,000 312.3466 2,498,772.80 21/04/2026 EXM 10,000 313.1445 3,131,445.00 22/04/2026 EXM 15,000 308.2311 4,623,466.50 23/04/2026 EXM 15,000 305.3158 4,579,737.00 24/04/2026 EXM 10,000 300.2550 3,002,550.00 Total - 58,000 307.5167 17,835,971.30



Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till April 24, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 29,675,805.69 for No. 97,037 common shares purchased on the EXM

As of April 24, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 17,516,708 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 9.03% of the then total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.41% of the then total issued share capital. For the avoidance of doubt, the cancellation of treasury shares, as approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on April 15, 2026, has not yet been effectuated and therefore has not been taken into account for such calculations.

Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until April 24, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 982,482 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 290,433,890.73.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

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