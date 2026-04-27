The RealReal Debuts Real Style, a New Book Rewriting the Rules of Personal Style

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The RealReal announced presales for its first book, Real Style: Dressing with Intention & Expressing Yourself Through Style. Written by The RealReal’s Kristen Naiman, Cait Munro, and Sarah Leon; designed by Arsh Raziuddin; with contributions from Kim Hastreiter, Rachel Tashjian, Janicza Bravo, and others. The book is not a traditional style guide, but rather a guide to getting to know yourself, one that invites readers to tune out the fashion noise and tune into their own voice.





At a time when getting dressed can feel dictated by social media, invisible algorithms, and endless microtrends, Real Style is proposing something radical. To take a pause and listen. To your instincts, your history, your contradictions. The result offers a fresh point of view that challenges outdated ideas about how to have style, instead offering a deeply personal approach, less a look you acquire, more a skill you build and deepen over time.

Featuring thought-provoking essays and interactive exercises, the book is designed to uncover what you are drawn to and why. Readers are prompted to explore their “Good Voice” versus their “Bad Voice,” while experimenting with prompts that challenge style norms. It’s introspective and practical: it doesn’t tell you what to buy and wear, but helps you understand what feels like you.

“There are books, magazine articles, and an entire fashion and influencer industrial complex dedicated to telling you that if you acquire ‘the right things,’ you will be stylish,” writes Kristen Naiman, Chief Brand Officer at The RealReal, in the book’s introduction. “But there is no magic capsule wardrobe—no trench coat, white button-down, or ballet flat—that shortcuts universal good style. Style is a practice. Good ideas are born from noticing.

Secondhand shopping offers a kind of PhD in noticing: to find what you like, you have to understand your own tastes while staying open to them evolving. Which ultimately means knowing yourself—the version of you in that day, that moment, that place.”



Real Style reframes getting dressed as an opportunity to try on different versions of yourself, with resale as a tool to allow your style to evolve as you do. It reads as an invitation: to be curious, to take risks, to get to know yourself more deeply, and to embrace the idea that the most compelling way to get dressed is the one truest to who you are or who you want to be in the world.

Real Style: Dressing with Intention & Expressing Yourself Through Style is available for preorder now and will be released for sale October 20, 2026.

About The RealReal

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated resale luxury goods, with more than 50 million items sold and a community of over 40 million members. Our full-service consignment model—offering virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off, and direct shipping—enables consumers to buy and sell luxury across fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art, and home categories with ease. The company combines a rigorous, expert-led authentication process with proprietary technology, including AI and machine learning, to power optimal pricing and processing for our members, and to help scale the business. By extending the life of millions of luxury goods, the company is leading a more circular economy while delivering a seamless experience for buyers and sellers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

pr@therealreal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/581e50ee-7814-42c0-be63-1672a526f991