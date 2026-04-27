The Chicago School in Southern California to Host 2026 Commencement Ceremonies at the Alex Theatre in Glendale

Glendale, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glendale, Calif. – The Chicago School today announced that its Southern California Campus will host its 2026 commencement ceremonies on May 1, 2026, at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California. The ceremonies will celebrate 320 participating graduates, alongside over 2500 guests, with the College of Undergraduate Studies and the College of Graduate and Professional Studies commencement ceremony taking place at 11 a.m. PT, followed by the College of Professional Psychology commencement ceremony at 4 p.m. PT

The ceremonies recognize graduates who are entering the workforce at a pivotal moment, as they help to expand access to mental and behavioral health care, support underserved communities, and address ongoing workforce shortages across the region. Of this year’s participating graduates, 202 students (63%) identify as first-generation college students. More than 25 programs will be represented at the event.

“We are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates as they reach this important milestone,” said Michele Nealon, Psy.D., president of The Chicago School. “These students have shown resilience, dedication, and a strong commitment to making a meaningful impact in their communities and professions.”

The ceremonies will bring together faculty, staff, families, and peers to honor the achievements of the Class of 2026 and mark their transition from academic study to professional practice.

About The Chicago School

The Chicago School is a leading nonprofit university dedicated to training professionals for careers that improve the health of individuals, organizations, and communities. By combining education, innovation, community, and impact, The Chicago School Approach provides students a practical and solutions-oriented education in an array of academic programs across psychology, medicine, business, counseling, and behavioral sciences. With more than 6,000 students and locations in Chicago, Dallas, Southern California, and Washington, D.C., the university’s extensive network of community partnerships provides applicable training and networking opportunities.

The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission. The Chicago School is a proud member of The Community Solution Education System, an integrated nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

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Evie Olding

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