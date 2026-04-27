Glass Launches the First Cooperative Purchasing Marketplace for AI Solutions in Partnership with Sourcewell





SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass , the Silicon Valley GovTech company transforming how governments buy and pay, today announced the launch of the G-Commerce AI Solutions Marketplace in partnership with Sourcewell —the first cooperative purchasing marketplace designed to help government agencies procure AI solutions with speed, simplicity, and built-in compliance.

The G-Commerce AI Solutions Marketplace introduces a new model for public sector procurement: an AI-powered platform to discover, evaluate, and purchase AI solutions through pre-awarded contracts. By combining cooperative purchasing with an intelligent marketplace experience, the platform removes traditional barriers to adoption and enables agencies to move from need to solution faster.

Unlike traditional procurement processes that require lengthy RFP cycles and fragmented vendor research, the platform enables agencies to seamlessly explore, compare, and request quotes for AI solutions in a single, centralized environment. By leveraging cooperative purchasing, agencies benefit from volume-based pricing advantages while eliminating administrative overhead, accelerating access to transformative technologies.

The marketplace connects government buyers to a wide range of AI solution categories, including enterprise AI, digital transformation, cloud and AI infrastructure, workforce and productivity tools, data and analytics, cybersecurity and compliance, and emerging technologies such as blockchain and autonomous systems. All solutions available on the platform are offered through Sourcewell-awarded contracts, ensuring that agencies can procure with confidence and compliance from day one.

“Our partnership with Glass reflects a shared commitment to modernizing how the public sector accesses technology,” said Kary Graser , Vice President of Sourcewell Ventures and Sourcewell lead for the pilot. “Together, we’re creating a more intuitive and efficient path for agencies to engage with AI solutions through Sourcewell’s trusted contracting framework.”

At the core of the platform is a new AI-powered discovery and decision-making experience. Agencies can search and compare solutions based on key attributes such as features, deployment options, integrations, and real-world use cases. Each supplier profile provides a comprehensive overview of capabilities, enabling buyers to quickly understand how solutions align with their operational needs.

The platform also introduces an interactive AI layer that fundamentally transforms how agencies engage with procurement data. Through G-Commerce’s Ask AI capability, users can directly interact with Sourcewell contracts using natural language, asking questions about contract terms, durations, eligible solutions, and vendor offerings. This eliminates the need to manually review complex procurement documents and enables faster, more informed decision-making.

In addition, the AI Recommendation Finder guides agencies through a structured set of inputs—including agency type, strategic goals, budget range, and implementation timeline, to deliver tailored recommendations. By analyzing supplier offerings and contract data, the platform surfaces the most relevant solutions ranked by fit, expected outcomes, and timeline alignment, helping agencies move from exploration to action with clarity.

Beyond discovery, the G-Commerce AI Solutions Marketplace streamlines procurement execution through an integrated quote management system. Agencies can request quotes directly from suppliers, track progress in real time, and manage all interactions within a centralized dashboard. The platform provides full visibility into key metrics such as total quote value, supplier engagement, and request status, enabling procurement teams to operate with greater transparency and control.

To support adoption and long-term success, the platform includes a dedicated Resources Hub featuring AI implementation guides, best practices, case studies, and educational content tailored for government use. Agencies also have access to live support through chat, email, and hotline, as well as a help center that connects users directly with Sourcewell for contract-related guidance and participation support.

“Partnering with Sourcewell to launch the AI Solutions Marketplace represents a major step forward in how governments access and adopt emerging technologies,” said Paola Santana , CEO at Glass. “Our goal was to bring together the power of cooperative purchasing with an AI-first marketplace experience that simplifies discovery, accelerates decision-making, and ensures compliance by design.”

The G-Commerce AI Solutions Marketplace is now available to participating agencies through Sourcewell, with continued expansion planned as more suppliers, solutions, and agencies join the platform

As governments increasingly look to AI to improve operations, enhance services, and drive better outcomes, the G-Commerce AI Solutions Marketplace positions public agencies to adopt technology with greater speed, confidence, and strategic alignment, while maintaining the accountability and trust that public procurement demands.

About Glass

Glass is a Silicon Valley technology company transforming how governments buy, pay, and manage public spending at scale. Through its AI-powered platforms— G-Commerce , a government e-commerce marketplace, and Glass Pay , a modern payment processing and disbursement solution—Glass digitizes the most frequent and underserved layer of public finance: transactions under $15,000, representing a $600 billion U.S. and $4.4 trillion global market. By combining intelligent procurement workflows, compliant purchasing infrastructure, and programmable payment systems, Glass enables Federal, State, and Local agencies to operate with greater speed, transparency, and control. The company’s platforms have supported millions of products procured and empower hundreds of government agencies to streamline operations while unlocking up to 33% in budget efficiency. Glass is one of a select group of companies designated under the U.S. General Services Administration Commercial Platforms Program , enabling it to serve federal agencies nationwide. Backed by leading investors including Google and recognized by Bloomberg, Stanford University, and Forbes, Glass is building the next generation of public finance infrastructure for the largest buyers in the world.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a774961f-8b5d-467a-9b68-3dda9ccc8686