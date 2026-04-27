Celebrating Canada’s top volunteer actuaries at the 2026 CIA Legacy Awards

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of National Volunteer Week, the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) celebrated the contributions and milestones of its volunteers at a virtual event on April 23, featuring CIA President Angelita Graham, FCIA, and keynote speaker Chantal Hébert, award‑winning journalist and political commentator.

“Our volunteers give their time, experience and leadership to advance the actuarial profession in meaningful ways,” says Alicia Rollo, CIA Executive Director. “The CIA Legacy Awards recognize individuals whose sustained service has shaped actuarial practice in Canada and helped ensure our work supports the financial security of all Canadians.”

Jim Christie receives prestigious Chambers–Brown Legacy Award

Jim Christie, FCIA, was recognized for an exceptional volunteer journey spanning 48 terms of service, including tenure as CIA President in 2011-12. His contributions strengthened the profession across core professional foundations, notably property and casualty financial reporting, establishing greater ties with academia and opening new avenues for Canadian actuarial research.

The Chambers–Brown Legacy Award, named for inaugural recipients Morris Chambers and Robert Brown, recognizes volunteers who have completed 48 terms of service, the highest service milestone within the CIA Legacy Awards program.

Five recipients recognized for their lasting impact

Marc Fernet (posthumously), Bruno Gagnon, Mike Lombardi, Michel St‑Germain and Lesley Thomson were recognized with Lifetime Awards.

These leaders represent decades of exceptional leadership and commitment across the actuarial profession. Collectively, their contributions span education and qualification, pension and insurance practice, professional standards, governance and international engagement, helping to shape actuarial practice in Canada and advance the public interest.

The Lifetime Award is granted to members who have completed at least 24 terms of service and have effected significant change in actuarial practice in Canada.

Celebrating 2026 volunteer milestones

The 2026 CIA Legacy Awards recognize 172 volunteers across six award levels, highlighting the breadth of volunteer leadership that supports actuarial standards, education, research and public policy in Canada.

This year’s recipients include 112 Awards of Merit, 22 Awards of Honour, 21 Awards of Distinction, 11 Awards of Excellence, five Lifetime Awards, and one Chambers–Brown Legacy Award.

Learn more about the 2026 CIA Legacy Awards and recipients on the CIA website.

Media contact

Josée Gonthier

Manager, Language Services and Public Affairs

Canadian Institute of Actuaries

media@cia-ica.ca

613-236-8196 ext. 106

The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is the qualifying and governing body of the actuarial profession in Canada. We develop and uphold rigorous standards, share our risk management expertise and advance actuarial science to improve lives in Canada and around the world. Our more than 7,500 members apply their knowledge of math, statistics, data analytics and business in providing services and advice of the highest quality to help Canadian people and organizations face the future with confidence.