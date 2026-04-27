Electric Boats Strategic Business Report 2026-2030: A Fast Emerging Disruptive Force in the Global Marine Industry - Rising Popularity of Rental and Sharing Models Propels Entry-Level Adoption

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Boats - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Boats was valued at US$4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Electric boats are fast emerging as a disruptive force in the global marine industry, offering a compelling alternative to traditional fossil-fueled vessels. This shift is being driven by a potent combination of environmental regulations, technological advancements, and changing consumer preferences. Unlike their combustion-engine counterparts, electric boats produce zero emissions, making them highly attractive in an era where climate change and marine pollution are top concerns. Their silent operation not only enhances passenger comfort but also aligns with environmental preservation efforts in ecologically sensitive zones.

The market is seeing increasing interest from both commercial and recreational sectors. In luxury yachting, electric propulsion is being adopted for its quiet, smooth ride and low maintenance profile. Meanwhile, ferries and water taxis in urban and island-based cities are turning to electric systems to reduce operational costs and adhere to stringent emission norms. The emergence of hybrid systems that combine electric motors with diesel generators is also expanding the use case for longer voyages.

Charging infrastructure is gradually evolving, with marinas in Europe and North America leading the development of high-capacity shore charging stations. Solar-assisted electric boats and battery swapping systems are being tested to enhance operational range and convenience. As consumer awareness about sustainable tourism grows, demand for electric-powered charter boats, rental crafts, and eco-cruise vessels is increasing significantly. Major marine industry players are now investing in R&D to develop high-performance electric hulls and energy-dense marine batteries, signaling a long-term shift in propulsion technologies.

What' s Driving the Escalating Demand for Electric Boats Worldwide?



The growth in the global electric boats market is driven by several factors related to technological maturity, commercial viability, evolving end-use applications, and behavioral shifts among consumers and industry stakeholders. A key driver is the tightening of maritime emission regulations across major global markets, which is compelling both public and private sector players to transition toward low- or zero-emission alternatives. Commercial sectors such as passenger transport, ferries, and port services are seeing rising demand for electric vessels to meet sustainability targets and reduce operational costs.

Another significant driver is the increasing suitability of electric propulsion systems for smaller and medium-sized vessels, which represent the bulk of the world' s marine fleet. The growing availability of high-capacity, marine-specific lithium-ion batteries has made this transition feasible. End-use diversification is also playing a central role, with electric boats gaining traction in tourism, hospitality, fishing, and even defense sectors. Eco-resorts and national parks are adopting electric boats for guided tours, enhancing the visitor experience while minimizing environmental disruption. On the consumer front, there is a marked behavioral shift toward sustainable leisure activities, with younger boat buyers favoring electric models for their simplicity and clean energy appeal.

Rising fuel costs and maintenance overheads of combustion engines are further encouraging this shift. The expanding network of marina-based charging stations and dedicated service providers is supporting after-sales confidence. Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on offering turnkey electric solutions that reduce installation complexity and enhance user experience. Strategic partnerships between battery manufacturers, shipbuilders, and port authorities are also contributing to smoother deployment and market scaling. These collective forces are converging to accelerate the global electric boats market into a new era of clean, efficient, and future-ready maritime mobility.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Complimentary Updates:Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Below 5 kW Boats segment, which is expected to reach US$4.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.2%. The 5 kW - 30 kW Boats segment is also set to grow at 15.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Below 5 kW Boats segment, which is expected to reach US$4.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.2%. The 5 kW - 30 kW Boats segment is also set to grow at 15.8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.1% CAGR to reach $1.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Boat Power (Below 5 Kw, 5 kW - 30 kW, Above 30kW)

Boat Size (Below 20 ft, 20 ft - 50 ft, Above 50 ft)

End-Use (Recreational Boats End-Use, Commercial Boats End-Use, Military & Law Enforcements Boats End-Use).

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stringent Emission Regulations Throw the Spotlight on Zero-Emission Marine Alternatives

Rising Environmental Awareness Among Consumers Drives Adoption of Electric Leisure Craft

Expansion of Charging Infrastructure at Marinas Strengthens the Business Case for Electric Boats

Growth of Sustainable Tourism Accelerates Demand for Eco-Friendly Water Transport

Advancements in Battery Range and Efficiency Propel Growth in Commercial and Recreational Segments

Integration of Solar and Hybrid Technologies Expands Addressable Market for Off-Grid Applications

Smart Navigation and Telematics Systems Drive Adoption Among Tech-Enabled Marine Operators

Fuel Cost Volatility Sustains Growth of Fully Electric Propulsion Solutions

Electrification of Ferry and Water Taxi Fleets Throws the Spotlight on Urban Maritime Mobility

Port Authority Emission Targets Generate Opportunities for All-Electric Workboats

Improved Noise and Vibration Profiles Strengthen Market Appeal for Wildlife and Nature Operations

Luxury Yacht Segment`s Shift Toward Clean Propulsion Drives High-End Innovation Demand

Rising Popularity of Rental and Sharing Models Propels Entry-Level Adoption of Electric Boats

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 42 companies featured in this Electric Boats market report include:

Arc Boats

CANDELA TECHNOLOGY AB

Crest Marine LLC

Duffy Electric Boats

ElectraCraft, Inc.

Evoy AS

Flux Marine

Forza X1, Inc.

Frauscher Bootswerft GmbH & Co KG

GoSun

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8bg83

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