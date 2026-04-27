Media Advisory: MADD Canada’s Cpl. Cumming’s Watch Awards Celebrate Alberta Police for Impaired Driving Prevention

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is inviting media to attend its Cpl. Cumming’s Watch Police Awards ceremony, which will be held in Edmonton. The awards honour Alberta police officers for their outstanding commitment to preventing impaired driving and protecting communities across the province.

Established in 2015, Cpl. Cumming’s Watch is a collaborative initiative between MADD Canada, Alberta RCMP, and Alberta Transportation, Office of Traffic Safety. The award program honours Cpl. Graeme Cumming, a member of the RCMP who was killed on duty by an impaired driver on Highway 3 near Lethbridge, Alberta on August 12, 1998.

Media are invited to attend the awards ceremony. Interviews with guests and award recipients will be available upon request.

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11 a.m. Location: Royal Hotel West Edmonton, 10010 178 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 1T3 Guests: Supt. Matt Hart, Officer In Charge, Alberta Traffic

Lindsey Wagner, Executive Director- Monitoring & Compliance Branch, Transportation and Economic Corridors

Tracy Franklin, MADD Canada Board Member for Alberta, Northwest Territories and Nunavut Region

Lynda McCullough, mother of Jennifer McCullough who was killed by an impaired driver in 2003

Nominations for MADD Canada’s Cpl. Cumming’s Watch are open to every police agency in Alberta. Officers who have charged between 15 and 24 impaired drivers in 2025 will receive a certificate of recognition and a Silver Challenge Coin. Those who have charged 25 or more impaired drivers receive a certificate of recognition and a Gold Challenge Coin.

Photo Opportunities: Photos of the award recipients.

To RSVP for the event or for more information, contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, Communications Manager, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca