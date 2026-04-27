SkyTech Orion Global Corp. (CTGL) Announced Today the Release of an Updated Corporate Presentation

New York, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyTech Orion Global Corp. (CTGL), builder of end-to-end drone solutions, from innovative modular platforms to large-scale mass production and innovation centers, released today an updated corporate presentation accompanied by a letter to shareholders, as follows:

Dear Shareholders and Partners,

Since our last update in October, in which I shared the strategic transformation of SkyTech Orion Global Corp. (CTGL), we have advanced developments to prepare the Company’s infrastructure for large-scale sales and robust manufacturing capacity in the Small Drone sector.

We are operating in an era where the wars in Ukraine and Israel, and the escalating tensions with Iran, have underscored a critical global need: the demand for available, battlefield-ready small drones, which have become a decisive tool in modern warfare and critical infrastructure protection. With global demand estimated in the millions of units, SkyTech has developed a modular drone capability and scalable production approach, positioning itself to meet this requirement through Western, NDAA-compliant systems and to develop localized production capabilities in the U.S., Israel, and allied countries.

As a dual-national company, we maintain a primary focus on the U.S. defense and government markets, which represent the industry’s most significant growth volume, while concurrently serving the Israeli market. Production for the U.S. is planned to be established locally within the United States, intended to support supply chain security and applicable regulatory compliance. In Israel, our subsidiary, SkyTech Orion Ltd., was awarded a multi-million-dollar government grant from the Ministry of Economy to establish the SkyTech Innovation and Production Center in Israel, serving as a cornerstone of our global manufacturing infrastructure.

To support the Company’s growth strategy, we are advancing strategic partnerships, and capital raises to accelerate sales, support working capital, and build our operational and manufacturing infrastructure. In parallel, the Company is progressing its preparation for a Nasdaq uplisting, as a central component of its growth engine and expanded access to institutional capital.

I invite you to review our attached Strategic Roadmap presentation, which details our manufacturing model and our readiness to lead this $186 billion global market opportunity.

Thank you for your continued trust and partnership.

Sincerely,

Ora Elharar Soffer

Chairwoman & CEO,

SkyTech Orion Global Corp. (CTGL)

About SkyTech Orion Global Corp. (CTGL)

SkyTech Orion Global Corp. (CTGL), a U.S. public company with subsidiaries in Israel, is building a multi-layered drone and defense-industrial infrastructure combining in-house development, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in drones and technological solutions.

SkyTech has developed a breakthrough modular drone platform that empowers soldiers in the field, alongside advanced production and innovation centers with scalable manufacturing capacity, addressing the rapidly growing global demand for trusted, secure, and non-restricted drone solutions for the United States, Israel, NATO, and allied markets worldwide.

Media Contact:

info@skytech-global.com

www.skytech-global.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions.

The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of testing and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-K Report filed with the SEC on April 15th, 2026.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.

Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about SkyTech Orion Global Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

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