BitsStrategy Launches Free AI Trading Bot to Help Users Trade Smarter in 2026

New York, NY, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitsStrategy announced the launch of its free AI Trading Bot, offering a simpler and more efficient way for users to enter the automated trading market. As digital asset markets remain active and highly competitive, more investors are looking for smart trading tools that can reduce manual work, improve execution efficiency, and support more disciplined trading decisions.





BitsStrategy’s free AI Trading Bot was developed around this growing demand. The platform aims to help users experience automated trading with a lower entry barrier, without requiring coding skills or a professional quantitative trading background.

In the crypto market, prices can move quickly, trading continues around the clock, and market information changes constantly. For many users, it is difficult to monitor the market for long periods of time. BitsStrategy combines AI data analysis, quantitative strategy models, and automated execution to help users participate in the market more efficiently.

How to Use BitsStrategy’s Free AI Trading Bot for Automated Trading

To help beginners get started faster, BitsStrategy has designed a simple three-step process. Users do not need programming knowledge or advanced trading experience to activate the AI Trading Bot.

Step 1: Register an Account

Users can create an account on the BitsStrategy platform. After registration, they can access the platform dashboard and review the available AI Trading Bot features and quantitative trading plans.

Step 2: Choose a Quantitative Trading Plan

Users can choose a quantitative trading plan based on their needs. The system then uses the corresponding strategy model to analyze market conditions and operate according to predefined trading logic, helping users reduce repetitive decision-making and frequent manual actions.

Step 3: Start Automated Trading

Once the plan is activated, BitsStrategy’s AI Trading Bot enters automated operation. The system continuously monitors market changes and executes actions based on strategy rules, allowing users to participate in automated trading in a more systematic way.

BitsStrategy Makes AI Trading Bot Tools More Accessible

In the past, automated trading and quantitative trading were often seen as tools for professional traders, technical teams, or institutions. Many platforms required users to understand complex indicators, write strategy scripts, or manually adjust parameters over time. This made it difficult for ordinary investors to get started.

BitsStrategy takes a more accessible approach. The platform is designed to make AI Trading Bot technology easier to use by bringing market analysis, strategy execution, and automated trading workflows into a more straightforward system.

For beginners, the value of BitsStrategy is not simply that it uses AI. Its real purpose is to help users address common trading challenges, such as limited time for market monitoring, emotional decision-making, difficulty maintaining discipline, and the pressure of keeping up with fast market movements.

A Free AI Trading Bot That Lowers the Barrier to Automated Trading

The launch of BitsStrategy’s free AI Trading Bot is intended to reduce the entry barrier for users who want to explore smart trading tools. For many beginners, cost is not the only concern. They also need a tool that is easy to understand, simple to activate, and clear in how it supports automated trading.

By offering a free entry point, BitsStrategy allows more users to understand how an AI Trading Bot works before deciding whether to explore more advanced platform services. This approach reflects a broader trend in 2026: users are no longer impressed by complex features alone. They care more about usability, clarity, and real execution value.

The tool is especially suitable for:

Beginner traders who want to try a Free AI Trading Bot

Crypto users who want to reduce time spent monitoring charts

Investors who want to reduce emotional trading through systematic strategies

Users with no programming background who want to explore automated trading

Traders interested in AI crypto trading and intelligent trading tools

AI Trading Bot Technology Is Reshaping Crypto Trading

The cryptocurrency market operates 24/7, and prices can change sharply within short periods of time. For individual users, constant market monitoring can be inefficient and exhausting, often leading to fatigue and poor judgment. The value of an AI Trading Bot lies in its ability to help users handle repetitive market monitoring, strategy execution, and risk-control processes through automation.

This does not mean an AI Trading Bot can remove market risk or guarantee continuous profits. A more realistic view is that AI Trading Bot technology provides users with a more disciplined, continuous, and automated way to participate in the market.

BitsStrategy believes that intelligent trading in 2026 is no longer only about prediction. The real test is whether a platform can help users build a stable trading process. Execution efficiency, strategy consistency, risk management, and user experience are becoming key standards for evaluating an AI Trading Bot.

Core Advantages of BitsStrategy

BitsStrategy’s free AI Trading Bot focuses on automation, ease of use, and strategy execution efficiency. Compared with platforms that require users to build models or configure complex parameters manually, BitsStrategy places greater emphasis on simple activation and continuous operation.

Its key advantages include:

Free to start : Lowers the barrier for users who want to try an AI Trading Bot.

: Lowers the barrier for users who want to try an AI Trading Bot. No coding required : Suitable for beginners without technical experience.

: Suitable for beginners without technical experience. Automated strategy operation : The system runs according to market changes and strategy conditions.

: The system runs according to market changes and strategy conditions. Built for the crypto market : Designed for the 24/7 nature of digital asset trading.

: Designed for the 24/7 nature of digital asset trading. Reduced emotional trading : Rules-based execution helps limit human interference.

: Rules-based execution helps limit human interference. Beginner-friendly workflow: Clear steps make it easier for users to understand and start.

Why AI Trading Bot Tools Are Gaining More Attention in 2026

In 2026, user expectations for automated trading tools are changing. Earlier AI trading products often focused on complex models and technical language. Today, users care more about whether a tool can save time, reduce operating pressure, and help them participate in the market with greater clarity.

This is especially true in crypto trading, where the market moves quickly, opportunities are scattered, and volatility is frequent. It is difficult for users to keep up through manual trading alone. As a result, AI Trading Bot tools are becoming a more practical solution for many market participants.

BitsStrategy’s free AI Trading Bot is built for this shift. The platform aims to make automated trading more accessible to everyday users, rather than leaving AI Trading Bot technology limited to professionals or technically advanced traders.

Building a More Practical Automated Trading Experience

BitsStrategy said it will continue to improve its AI strategy models, enhance system performance, and introduce more automated trading features designed for beginners and ordinary investors. The platform will also continue to focus on AI crypto trading, intelligent execution, and the real-world use of quantitative strategies in digital asset markets.

As users place greater importance on execution efficiency and risk management, AI Trading Bot tools may become a more common part of everyday trading workflows. BitsStrategy aims to support this transition with a free, easy-to-use, and automated product experience.

Risk Notice

An AI Trading Bot can help users improve trading efficiency, reduce manual work, and support more consistent strategy execution. However, no trading tool can guarantee fixed returns. Market prices may be affected by volatility, liquidity, policy changes, and external events. Users should assess their own risk tolerance and manage funds responsibly before using automated trading tools.

About BitsStrategy

BitsStrategy is a platform focused on AI Trading Bot, AI crypto trading, and automated quantitative trading services. Through artificial intelligence, quantitative strategies, and automated execution systems, BitsStrategy aims to help users participate in digital asset markets more efficiently. The platform emphasizes accessibility and user-friendly automation, making intelligent trading tools easier for a broader audience to explore.

Media Contact:

BitsStrategy

Website: BitsStrategy.com

Email: support@bitsstrategy.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.