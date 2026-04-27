SEGG Media to Launch Sports.com Predict Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Sports.com Predict to launch ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, positioning SEGG Media to capitalize on the world’s largest sporting event through transaction-based fan engagement.

Platform is designed as a long-term growth engine, targeting high-margin revenue opportunities within the rapidly expanding global sports predictions market.





FORT WORTH, Texas, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports.com Predict, the new sports predictions platform unveiled last week by Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”), is expected to be live in advance of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With global attention turning to the world’s biggest sporting tournament, Sports.com Predict will offer fans a new way to engage with football’s biggest moments through predictions. Developed as a scalable digital platform, it is designed to support recurring, repeatable revenue through transaction-based commission activity around major sporting events.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to drive a surge in global fan engagement, creating a compelling opportunity to showcase the platform at scale, as hundreds of millions of fans seek new, more interactive, real-time ways to engage with the tournament.

A new holding page on Sports.com is live, allowing fans to register their interest ahead of launch and receive updates as Sports.com Predict prepares for launch ahead of the World Cup.

Marc Bircham, Chairman of SEGG Media, said: “Major global tournaments, including the World Cup, create sustained fan engagement at scale, and launching ahead of it positions us to capture and monetize that demand. Crucially, however, Sports.com Predict is being built as a long-term growth engine, designed to support scalable, high-growth, high-margin revenue streams well beyond a single event.”

As digital engagement around sport continues to evolve, prediction-based platforms are becoming an increasingly important part of the wider sports ecosystem. Sports.com Predict is positioned as a long-term growth engine within the SEGG Media network and is expected to scale across major sporting events and geographies.

The platform is being rolled out in phases, subject to regulatory considerations and development progress.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

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