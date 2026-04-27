BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: XOMA Royalty Corporation (Nasdaq – XOMA), Organon & Co. (NYSE – OGN), RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE – RMAX), Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – SLNO)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. , April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

XOMA Royalty Corporation (Nasdaq – XOMA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, XOMA will be acquired by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq - LGND) for $39.00 per share of common stock in cash, for a total equity value of approximately $739 million. XOMA stockholders are expected to separately receive one non-transferable Contingent Value Right (“CVR”) per share entitling the holder to receive a portion of 75% of the net proceeds that may result from certain pending litigation at XOMA Royalty. The investigation concerns whether the XOMA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $42.38 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/xoma-royalty-corporation-nasdaq-xoma/.

Organon & Co. (NYSE – OGN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Organon will be acquired by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for $14.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of $11.75 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Organon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/organon-co-nyse-ogn/.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE – RMAX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, RE/MAX will be acquired by The Real Brokerage Inc. (Nasdaq - REAX) whereby RE/MAX Holdings shareholders will have the right to elect to receive 5.152 shares of the new holding company, Real REMAX Group, or $13.80 in cash, subject to proration. The investigation concerns whether the RE/MAX Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/re-max-holdings-inc-nyse-rmax/.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – SLNO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Soleno will be acquired by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq - NBIX) for $53.00 per share in a cash transaction, representing a total transaction equity value of approximately $2.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Soleno Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $90.32 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/soleno-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-slno/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.