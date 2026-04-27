Global Safety Lancets Market Projected to Reach USD 4.95 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Safety Lancets Market size was valued at USD 1.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.95 billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 11.21% over 2026-2035. The growing prevalence of chronic illnesses, particularly diabetes, which calls for regular blood glucose monitoring and hence sustains demand for safety lancets in both clinical and home settings, is driving the expansion of the safety lancets market.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 1.71 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 4.95 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 11.21%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Safety Lancets Market size is USD 0.46 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.31 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.04% over the forecast period of 2026-2035. High diabetes prevalence, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and strict safety standards are the main factors driving the U.S. industry. Strong demand in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings is ensured by the widespread use of home monitoring and point-of-care diagnostics, as well as growing patient awareness and technological advancements in ergonomic and digitally connected lancets.

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes and Chronic Diseases to Boost Market Expansion Globally

The fast-rising prevalence of diabetes and other chronic conditions that necessitate regular blood testing is the main factor propelling the safety lancets market. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that 589 million persons worldwide have diabetes, and that figure is predicted to climb significantly over the next several decades. Safety lancets are essential in both professional and home settings, and routine blood glucose testing is essential for controlling the illness. Their safety features reduce cross-contamination and needlestick accidents, which is crucial for people and healthcare professionals doing self-testing.

Major Safety Lancets Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Terumo Medical Corporation

Cardinal Health

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

HTL-STREFA S.A.

Sarstedt AG & Co. KG

Nipro Corporation

Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd

Simple Diagnostics

Ypsomed AG

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Arkray Inc.

Perrigo Company plc

Smith’s Medical

Medline Industries

Omron Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Bayer AG

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, Button-activated devices led the market with a share of 56.48% due to their ease of use, consistent penetration depth, and reduced pain, making them preferred in clinical and home settings. Pressure/Contact-activated is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 12.14% due to their cost-effectiveness and portability.

By Incision Type

In 2025, Needle-based devices led the market with a share of 61.32%due to their precision, rapid blood collection, and compatibility with most glucometers. Blade-based devices are the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.85% due to innovations in pain-free designs and ergonomic handling, attracting home-care users seeking minimal discomfort.

By Application

In 2025, Blood Glucose Monitoring led the market with a share of 42.15%as diabetes prevalence rises globally. Hemoglobin Testing is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 12.05% due to rising anemia awareness and preventive screening programs, especially in emerging regions.

By End-User

In 2025, Hospitals & Clinics led the market with a share of 58.94% due to their high patient throughput and regulatory compliance requirements. Home Care is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 12.72% as patients increasingly prefer self-monitoring for convenience, privacy, and time-saving.

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Safety Lancets Market Key Segments

By Type

Button-activated

Pressure/Contact-activated

By Incision Type

Needle

Blade

By Application

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Hemoglobin Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care

Regional Insights:

Due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and stringent safety standards, North America dominated the Safety Lancets Market in 2025 with a revenue share of over 38.10%. To reduce needlestick injuries and enhance patient care, hospitals and clinics make significant investments in safety-engineered lancets.

Due to rising diabetes prevalence, more access to healthcare, and rising disposable incomes, the Asia Pacific area is predicted to have the fastest-growing CAGR (12.14%). Home diagnostics and self-monitoring systems are being quickly adopted in nations like China and India.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025 , Roche Diagnostics launched a new single-use safety lancet with improved pain reduction and automatic retraction features, strengthening its portfolio in diabetes management and reinforcing its commitment to patient safety and innovation.

, Roche Diagnostics launched a new single-use safety lancet with improved pain reduction and automatic retraction features, strengthening its portfolio in diabetes management and reinforcing its commitment to patient safety and innovation. In April 2025, Terumo launched a new safety lancet line with optimized ergonomics and single-use technology, supporting safer blood sampling practices and its strategic expansion in clinical and home healthcare markets.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

USAGE & ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand market penetration through insights on global consumption, adoption rates of safety vs. traditional lancets, and usage across hospitals, clinics, and home care settings.

– helps you understand market penetration through insights on global consumption, adoption rates of safety vs. traditional lancets, and usage across hospitals, clinics, and home care settings. DISEASE BURDEN & PATIENT DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you assess demand drivers through analysis of diabetes prevalence, patient adoption rates, demographic usage patterns, and adherence to blood glucose monitoring protocols.

– helps you assess demand drivers through analysis of diabetes prevalence, patient adoption rates, demographic usage patterns, and adherence to blood glucose monitoring protocols. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate regulatory pressure through tracking of product approvals, compliance with ISO and safety standards, approval timelines, and recall trends.

– helps you evaluate regulatory pressure through tracking of product approvals, compliance with ISO and safety standards, approval timelines, and recall trends. SAFETY & RISK REDUCTION METRICS – helps you measure product effectiveness through analysis of needlestick injury reduction, safety incident rates, and user error statistics in clinical and home settings.

– helps you measure product effectiveness through analysis of needlestick injury reduction, safety incident rates, and user error statistics in clinical and home settings. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & PRODUCT POSITIONING – helps you gauge market competitiveness through evaluation of product differentiation, safety innovations, regulatory approvals, and adoption trends among key manufacturers.

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Safety Lancets Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.71 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.95 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.21% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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