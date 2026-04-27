TradePending Rebrands to Protomiq to Signal its Strategic Focus on Portfolio of Digital Experiences for Auto Dealers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradePending, a provider of automotive dealership software, announced today that it has rebranded as Protomiq. The brand change reflects the company’s evolution into an intelligent digital sales conversion platform that uses engaging, integrated digital experiences to help dealers identify shoppers who are most likely to purchase a vehicle.

Serving thousands of dealerships nationwide, Protomiq brings together dealer-native experiences, including Trade, Offer, Payments, AutoBio and Value Watch, to convert high-intent shoppers and help dealers move them toward a purchase. By connecting these touchpoints, Protomiq gives dealers a clear, intelligence-rich view of each customer’s readiness to buy.

“Our evolution to Protomiq signals a sharper focus on what matters most—helping dealers convert more shoppers into buyers through intelligent, insight-driven digital experiences,” said Jorge de Castro, CEO of Protomiq. “Renovating the brand captures the next chapter of innovation and growth for our dealer partners, where intelligence meets conversion, and every action drives more growth for our dealers.”

Informed by activity and actions across 25,000+ dealer websites, the Protomiq platform has enabled dealers to achieve double-digit lead-to-sale conversion rates, outperforming industry benchmarks.

“Protomiq has perfected a portfolio of high-performing retail software tools, and my research has shown that their high conversion rates have established them as a trusted partner with automotive retailers,” said Brian Pasch, Founder and CEO of Pasch Group. “Their ecommerce experiences give consumers the information they need to select, pre-qualify, and purchase a vehicle, and in turn, dealers get more of what they want: more high quality conversions and sales opportunities in their CRM.”

About Protomiq

Protomiq is an intelligent digital sales conversion platform for automotive retailers, helping dealers turn online shoppers into high-value buyers through a set of integrated digital experiences. Used by more than 5,000 dealerships across the United States and Canada, Protomiq’s solutions capture inputs from high-intent shoppers and help dealers prioritize and convert the opportunities most likely to close. For more information, visit https://protomiq.com/.

Contact:

LLYC

Joanne Lessner, joanne.lessner@llyc.global

Jennifer Hurson, jennifer.hurson@llyc.global