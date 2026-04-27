XCEL BRANDS Announces Super Star Chef Jenny Martinez to Premiere on HSN

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB), An industry-leading media and consumer products company focused on building influencer-driven brands through social commerce and live streaming is proud to announce that Latina superstar chef Jenny Martinez will debut her Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez kitchen collection on HSN (The Home Shopping Network). The brand will showcase home-inspired kitchenware and authentic Latina cuisine and will be available to consumers on HSN starting April 28, 2026.

“We are excited for Jenny to introduce Mesa Mia by Jenny Martinez to the HSN customer through livestream TV and invite her enormous social following to join her on this new journey. Jenny’s warm personality, playful sense of humor and love of her Latin heritage that she expresses through her delicious recipes, many from her childhood make for engaging and fun filled television,” stated Robert W. D’Loren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xcel Brands.

Rooted in the belief that food connects, inspires, and creates lasting memories, Jenny’s kitchen collection and ready-to-enjoy meals draw inspiration from her Mexican heritage and upbringing in Chapala, Jalisco. Her collection brings the warmth of tradition into every home, one bite at a time.

“Jenny’s fans connect to her stories in a personal way that’s really so moving to see,” said John Frierson, President of talent agency The Bureau New York City. “And as a result, Jenny has been able to transition from influencer to lifestyle icon.”

“Growing up, the kitchen was always the heart of our home, it’s where stories were shared, traditions were created, and love was felt in every dish. To me, Mesa Mia means more than just “my table” – its is about creating a space where everyone fells welcome. With this collection, I wanted to being the same sense of connection and warmth to every table, inviting people to gather, celebrate food, and make lasting memories together,” said Jenny Martinez “I’ve always wanted to put a kitchen collection, authentic food and rich storytelling together in one place, and Xcel Brands helped me to bring that dream to life.”

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as social commerce. Xcel owns the Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder brands, as well as the co-branded collaboration brands TowerHill by Christie Brinkley, Trust. Respect. Love by Cesar Millan, GemmaMade by Gemma Stafford and Off/Duty by Coco Rocha brand and also holds noncontrolling interests or long-term license agreement in MesaMia by Jenny Martinez. Xcel also owns and manages the Longaberger by Shannon Doherty brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing, LLC. Xcel is pioneering a modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retailers, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customer’s shop. The company’s previously owned and current brands have generated in excess of $5 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone, and has over 20,000 hours of content production time in live-stream and social commerce. The brand portfolio reaches in excess of 46 million social media followers with broadcast reach into 200 million households. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit www.xcelbrands.com.

About Jenny Martinez

Jenny Martinez is well-known across social media platforms for sharing her authentic Mexican family recipes to the delight of millions of fans on TikTok and Instagram. Jenny was born in Mexico and moved to Los Angeles at age four, yet she has never lost touch with her Mexican heritage. The traditional recipes she shares with her followers have been passed down for generations in her family. Although she later mastered her culinary arts on her own, Jenny started by learning most of her mother’s recipes at the age of thirteen. Jenny considers a well-fed family the key to a happy family and believes that dinner should be celebrated every day. Food brings people together, and Jenny’s videos and recipes convey the spirit of family and community. She lives with her family in Los Angeles, California. Jenny’s first cookbook My Mexican Mesa, Y Listo! (Simon & Schuster) debuted in Spring 2024 featuring 100 recipes ranging from breakfast, appetizers & entrees to desserts, and even cocktails! Providing family-style recipes for every occasion & beautifully photographed to capture the authentic spirit of the cuisine, the cookbook is a must-have for home cooks looking for their next delicious meal. In 2024, Jenny launched her own line of cookware and dinnerware/tabletop at over 600 department stores nationally, as well as a spice line sold in grocery stores and online.

Jenny is represented by John Frierson at The Bureau New York City and managed by Lisa Shotland at Shotlandia. Her attorney is Phil Daniels at Ginsberg Daniels Kallis LLP.

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