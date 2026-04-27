Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited, (“Regencell” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RGC) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Regencell investors have until June 23, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/regencell-bioscience-holdings-limited. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Regencell was vulnerable and/or subject to market manipulation; (ii) the resulting volatility in the market for the Company’s ordinary shares exposed Regencell’s investors to significant financial risk; (iii) all the foregoing subjected Regencell to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, monetary, and reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Plaintiff alleges that on October 31, 2025, Regencell disclosed in an SEC filing that “following recent volatility in the market for our Ordinary Shares, the Company received correspondence and a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice (‘DOJ’), indicating that the DOJ is conducting an investigation into the trading in our Ordinary Shares.” Regencell said that “[t]he DOJ has requested the production of documents and communications concerning these and other corporate operational, financial and accounting matters” and that the Company “expect[s] to continue to incur significant legal costs and other expenses in connection with responding to the investigation” and “may be required to pay fines, penalties, damages or settlement costs in excess of our insurance coverage, if any, related to the investigation.” On this news, Regencell’s ordinary share price fell $3.09 per share, or 18.56%, to close at $13.56 per share on November 3, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising