University of New England launches new Institute of Public and Planetary Health in honor of philanthropist and IDEXX Founder David Evans Shaw

PORTLAND and BIDDEFORD, Maine, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the lasting disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic to the accelerating impacts of climate change on ecosystems and communities, recent years have underscored how human health and planetary health are inextricably linked. At the same time, universities are being asked to do more than confer degrees — they are being challenged to serve, lead, and respond to the needs of communities in a rapidly changing world.

To prepare graduates capable of addressing these urgent societal needs, on the occasion of Earth Day, the University of New England in Maine announced a transformational investment in interdisciplinary public health education and innovation.

Established with a $5 million gift from entrepreneur, activist, and impact investor David Evans Shaw, UNE announced the naming of the David Evans Shaw Institute of Public and Planetary Health, advancing the University’s work at the intersection of environmental and human health and positioning it as a hub for collaboration, research, and workforce development in Maine and beyond.

“The Shaw Institute of Public and Planetary Health reflects UNE’s leadership in bringing disciplines together to address the most pressing challenges facing our communities,” said Gwendolyn Mahon, UNE provost, senior vice president for Academic Affairs, and acting director of the Shaw Institute. “By uniting expertise across fields, we are preparing workforce-ready graduates who can turn knowledge into action and lead meaningful change across sectors in the service of healthier communities and a healthier planet.”

Rooted in science and inspired by UNE’s mission to improve the health of people, communities, and the natural world, the Shaw Institute brings together expertise across health sciences, public health, marine and environmental science, political science, and sustainable business to address complex, interconnected challenges, from coastal resilience and climate change to aging populations and mental health.

The naming recognizes the enduring impact of Shaw, founder of IDEXX Laboratories and a global leader in science-based entrepreneurship, whose career has demonstrated that innovation and public good are most powerful when pursued together. His work has consistently translated scientific insight into real-world solutions that benefit both communities and the environment.

Shaw’s influence at UNE has been significant. In 2021, he established the Shaw Innovation Fellowship, a program designed to cultivate creative confidence and interdisciplinary problem-solving among students across all majors. Since its inception, fellows have advanced projects aligned with the Institute’s mission, including initiatives focused on climate change, coastal mapping to inform community resilience, reimagining maternal health systems, improving cultural competencies in care, and addressing public health disparities.

In 2022, UNE awarded Shaw an honorary Doctor of Science in recognition of his contributions to science, innovation, and society.

“I’m grateful to be partnering with the University of New England on this pioneering effort to address challenges at the intersection of public and planetary health,” Shaw said. “The institute reflects two defining priorities of our time — and central themes of my career: improving quality of life and advancing wise stewardship of our natural world. By bringing together science, innovation, and multidisciplinary collaboration, we will catalyze high-impact solutions for people and the planet to shape a brighter future.”

The Shaw Institute builds on UNE’s commitment to hands-on, team-based learning that prepares students to lead in complex, real-world environments. Through its programs, students will develop as systems-level thinkers, equipped with the ability to collaborate across disciplines and translate knowledge into action.

That commitment is further strengthened through new partnerships extending the Institute’s reach. In 2026, UNE became the primary academic partner of the Maine Public Health Association, creating a statewide workforce training pipeline that connects students with more than 80 organizations and provides real-world experience in advocacy, systems thinking, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

UNE President James Herbert said these efforts position the Shaw Institute as both a driver of educational innovation and a catalyst for economic and community impact, strengthening Maine’s public health workforce, supporting underserved populations, and advancing solutions to pressing global challenges.

“We are deeply grateful for David’s extraordinary generosity and vision,” Herbert said. “His support ensures UNE can expand its leadership in research at the intersection of public and planetary health, while equipping graduates with the skills and perspective to enter the workforce ready to lead across disciplines and to strengthen communities here in Maine and beyond.”

About the University of New England

The University of New England is Maine’s largest independent university, with two beautiful coastal campuses in Maine, a one-of-a-kind study-abroad campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of flexible online offerings. In an uncommonly welcoming and supportive community, we offer hands-on learning, empowering students to make a positive impact in a world full of challenges. We are the state’s top provider of health professionals and home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, physician assistant program, and pharmacy school, in addition to a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs and nationally recognized programs in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts. Visit www.une.edu.

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Contact Info



Alan Bennett

abennett11@une.edu

+1 207-210-8537

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