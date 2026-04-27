Press release regarding resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of Fenix Outdoor International AG

Fenix Outdoors' Annual General Meeting in Solna on April 27, 2026 has been held
The meeting resolved
- to approve the Annual Report and the CSR report for 2025
- a dividend of SEK 7.5 (15.0+15.0) per B-share and SEK 0.75 (1.5+1.5) per A-share, distributed in May
- to grant discharge from liability for members of the Board and the Senior Executives
- a re-election of the Board; Mats Olsson, Ulf Gustafsson, Sebastian von Wallwitz, Susanne Dalsgaard Nordin and Rolf Schmid
- a re-election of Martin Nordin as Chairman of the Board
- a re-election of Compensation committee; Ulf Gustafsson and Susanne Dalsgaard Nordin
- a re-election of Dr. Philippe Meyer, lawyer, as Independent Proxy (for general meetings held in Switzerland) and Lars Sandberg, lawyer, as Independent Proxy (for General meetings held in Sweden), until the end of the next Annual General Meeting
- a re-election of Ernst & Young Ltd, in Zurich as auditors, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting
- the following compensations:
- Maximum EUR 2,000,000 as total compensation to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2027.
- Maximum EUR 4,000,000 as total fixed compensation to Senior Executives for the financial year 2027.
- A variable compensation to the Senior Executives for the financial year 2025 of EUR 742,000.
For further information contact
CFO Thomas Lindberg
+46 703 33 17 63
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