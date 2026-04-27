Neureson — The Intelligent Document Platform.

North Sydney, NSW, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neureson™ — an intelligent document platform developed by Brain PR, a North Sydney-based solutions studio that builds intelligent ecosystems, with a development team in Mountain View, California — is now available at neureson.ai. Built for professionals who need considered, confidential document drafting and reasoning. No enterprise licence required. No compromise on the quality of thought behind every document.

The need has always existed. The platform has not.

Every serious business needs professional-grade documents. Not every business has access to the expertise that serious documents have always required. The operator, the business owner, the start-up, the non-profit, the individual with something important to put in writing — now has a platform built specifically for them.

Neureson is that platform. It begins not with a form but with understanding — reasoning through context, asking considered questions, and producing tailored drafts that reflect exactly what the situation requires. The result is a document that feels considered, because it was.

Five capabilities. One platform.

Neureson works across the document drafting and reasoning lifecycle — five distinct capabilities built for professionals who need documents that are accurate, considered and ready for professional review.

Context-reasoned drafting

Neureson reasons from context. Describe the situation, and Neureson produces a tailored draft built around the specific circumstances at hand — not a generic form. The result is a document that feels considered, because it was.

Document reviews

Upload or draft a document and Neureson reviews it for structural completeness and internal consistency — identifying gaps and areas for professional attention before sign-off.

Plain English summaries

Complex documents translated into clear, plain language — helping every party understand what they are reviewing before seeking professional advice.

Smart date reminders

Neureson reads your documents and identifies important dates — renewals, expiries and notice periods — and prompts you before those moments arrive.

Ready-made templates

A curated library of professional document templates — structured starting points across common business, commercial and operational needs, ready to complete and adapt.

A library that thinks with you.

As your document library grows, so does what Neureson can do with it. Select any number of documents and Neureson asks one question: “What would you like to know about these documents?”

It is reasoning across a body of work — not processing files, not running batch jobs. Conversational intelligence applied to documents the user has already created, entirely within their private encrypted environment. The library stays private. The reasoning goes wherever the question takes it.

A market built for the few. A platform built for everyone.

The global Document Intelligence market is projected to reach $31.82 billion in 2026, growing at 64.6% YoY (Source: The Business Research Company, Document Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report, February 2026). The dominant platforms in this market were built for enterprise — for large professional teams, significant IT budgets and dedicated compliance functions. The APAC market, and the millions of professionals and businesses within it, has remained significantly underserved.

Cisco's 2025 Data Privacy Benchmark Study found that 64% of professionals express concern about inadvertently sharing sensitive information with general intelligence tools — yet nearly 50% admit to inputting confidential data anyway.

IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 found that one in five organisations experienced data breaches attributable to shadow intelligence use, adding an average of $670,000 to breach costs.

The market identified that professional a long time ago. Neureson is built for them.

Confidentiality by Design — not a feature, a foundation.

Neureson is built on four non-negotiables — stated plainly and held without exception.

Your documents are private — always

Every document is processed and stored in a private, encrypted environment. No Neureson staff member can access your document content — this is technically enforced, not merely a policy commitment. Your content is yours. No one else can access, view or use it.

No data sold or shared

Neureson does not sell, share or transfer user data under any circumstances. Your documents are never used to train any model, internal or external. All data is encrypted at rest and in transit.

Delete your data anytime

You own what you create. Users can request permanent deletion of their data at any time — no questions, no recovery windows, no data that outlasts your decision to remove it.

Privacy-law aligned

Neureson's architecture is aligned with Australian Privacy Principles — giving professionals a platform built with privacy at its foundation, not applied as an afterthought.

“Every business needs documents that reflect what they actually mean. Neureson reasons through the problem with them — privately, confidentially, and without a professional services rate attached to every question.” — Chief Brain.

Beyond the document — a question worth sitting with.

Brain PR built Neureson to reason — not simply to produce. In doing so, the team found itself sitting with a question that the platform itself prompted: when intelligence is applied to the documents that shape professional and commercial life, what does it make possible beyond the document itself?

It is a question Neureson intends to answer carefully, and over time. For now, Neureson does what it says — it reasons through your documents, privately and with care.

About Neureson

Neureson™ is an intelligent document platform available at neureson.ai. Built for professionals, small businesses, operators and organisations who require considered, tailored document drafts — with the reasoning depth and date intelligence to manage them over time. No enterprise licence required. Neureson reasons. It does not merely produce. Neureson was developed between Brain PR's North Sydney studio and a development team in Mountain View, California — built at the intersection of global engineering capability and Australian privacy architecture. Neureson™ is a document drafting platform, not a professional services firm. Documents produced by Neureson are provided for drafting and reference purposes only and should be reviewed by a qualified professional before use. Neureson makes no representation that Neureson is suitable for use in dispute resolution, mediation or any formal advisory capacity.

Press Inquiries

Brain PR | Media

media [at] brainpr.com.au

(02) 7226 3729

https://neureson.ai

Level 17 1 Denison St

North Sydney NSW

2060, Australia.