Genève, Switzerland, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global multi-asset trading sector has recorded sustained growth through the first quarter of 2026, driven by retail investor demand for fractional share access and diversified portfolio tools. Digital Asset Reserves, an online trading and investment platform based in Switzerland, has expanded its service infrastructure to support a growing base of over five million lifetime funded accounts. The platform currently holds A$25 billion in client assets and provides access to more than 13,000 stocks and ETFs across 15 major global exchanges.

This growth follows a period of sustained investment in platform capabilities, including AI-powered portfolio analysis, multi-currency settlement, and an expanded range of tradable instruments covering forex, stocks, indices, and commodities.

Multi-Asset Access Across Fifteen Exchanges

The platform connects traders to exchanges including the ASX, NYSE, NASDAQ, London Stock Exchange, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Xetra, and Euronext Paris. Digital Asset Reserves supports trading in major, minor, and exotic forex pairs alongside a full suite of commodity and index instruments.

Price data is sourced from multiple liquidity providers, with updates delivered at sub-second intervals during active sessions. This multi-exchange framework allows traders to manage diversified positions across geographic regions from a single consolidated workspace.

Platform data shows that the number of active instruments has grown by 18% over the past 12 months. The expansion has focused on adding European and Asia-Pacific equities, reflecting increased demand from traders seeking exposure beyond traditional US-listed stocks.

Internal metrics indicate that users holding positions across three or more asset classes maintain higher average account balances than single-asset traders. This pattern supports the platform's positioning as a diversified multi-asset trading destination.

Fractional Shares and Accessibility

One of the platform's core features is fractional share access, which allows traders to invest in global equities starting from A$1. This capability removes the traditional barrier of high share prices for stocks listed on the NASDAQ and NYSE.

Digital Asset Reserves reports that fractional share orders now account for a significant portion of daily equity transactions. The feature has attracted a growing segment of first-time investors who use it to build diversified portfolios with smaller initial capital.

The 24/5 trading schedule extends market access beyond standard exchange hours. This continuous access model supports traders across multiple time zones and allows position management outside traditional market sessions.

Account tiers range from Basic to Platinum, with leverage options scaling up to 200x on higher tiers. Each tier includes a dedicated senior account manager, market review access, and risk management planning tools.

Fund Protection and Segregation Standards

All client funds held on the Digital Asset Reserves platform are stored in segregated accounts at tier-one global banks. These accounts are ring-fenced from the company's operational funds, ensuring client deposits remain protected and accessible at all times.

Company documentation confirms that this segregation model operates under strict legal agreements. In the event of any business disruption, client funds remain isolated and cannot be claimed by third-party creditors.

Portfolio assets are custodied by regulated global brokers with complete separation from corporate accounts. Digital Asset Reserves maintains that all client holdings are fully segregated and cannot be accessed, pledged, or used by the company or any external party.

The platform's customer support team operates on a 24/5 schedule with an average response time of 29 seconds. Support channels cover account setup, technical platform queries, and withdrawal processing.

AI-Powered Portfolio Analysis

The platform integrates AI-driven analysis tools that provide automated trading signals and portfolio performance summaries. These tools use historical price data and technical indicators to generate insights on individual instruments and broader market conditions.

Digital Asset Reserves AI analysis module presents buy and sell signals alongside momentum assessments and moving average crossover data. The interface displays these signals directly within the instrument chart view, allowing traders to evaluate suggestions in the context of their existing technical analysis.

Educational resources complement the analytical tools, including market briefings, platform walkthrough documentation, and written guides covering technical analysis and risk management topics. A demo account environment allows new users to test the platform using virtual funds before committing real capital.

The platform reports uptime exceeding 99.5% over the trailing 12 months, with scheduled maintenance windows communicated to users in advance. Performance during high-volatility events, including central bank announcements and quarterly earnings releases, has remained stable across all supported exchanges.

This assessment provides a factual evaluation of the Digital Asset Reserves platform capabilities, asset coverage, and operational infrastructure based on available company data and platform metrics.

About Digital Asset Reserves

Digital Asset Reserves is a Genève-based online trading and investment platform providing access to forex, stocks, indices, and commodities across 15 major global exchanges. The platform serves over five million lifetime funded accounts with A$25 billion in client assets, offering fractional share access, AI-powered analysis tools, and multi-currency portfolio management. Digital Asset Reserves maintains a focus on fund segregation, operational transparency, and continuous trading access for retail and institutional investors worldwide.

Company Details

Company Name: Digital Asset Reserves

Email Address: media@digitalassetreserves.net

Company Website: https://digitalassetreserves.net