VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradeView has unveiled its highly anticipated DeFi presale, strategically positioned to unlock an expansive $100 billion market opportunity by integrating decentralized perpetuals, social trading, live streaming, and AI-assisted tools into a single, seamless platform.





The $100 billion number keeps showing up in TradeView analysis for a reason. Decentralized perpetual trading already processes that figure in daily volume across fragmented platforms.

Social trading generates billions annually in traditional finance with near-zero DeFi equivalent. Live streaming trading content draws millions of viewers on centralized platforms with no on-chain alternative.

TradeView sits at the intersection of all three, making it the best DeFi crypto presale positioned to capture a market that exists but hasn't been served by a single integrated product. Whales swimming toward this presale confirms that the opportunity is visible to the traders who matter most.

Powering The Next Evolution of DeFi Trading

TradeView is pioneering the next evolution of DeFi trading infrastructure, combining multiple high-potential categories that have previously operated in isolation. Decentralized perpetual trading already generates over $100 billion in daily volume across existing platforms, yet lacks a unified experience that fully leverages social and content-driven elements.

By embedding live streaming directly into the trading environment, TradeView enables users to broadcast real-time market insights, host interactive sessions, and build vibrant communities around trading strategies. This innovation transforms passive content consumption into active, on-chain participation, opening the platform to millions of viewers who currently engage with trading media on traditional channels but have no verified decentralized alternative.





TradeView: Offering Everyone a $100B Market Opportunity

TradeView new presale market opportunity breaks down into segments that each represent massive standalone categories:

Decentralized perps: $100B+ daily volume across existing platforms, growing as traders migrate from centralized exchanges

Social trading: multi-billion dollar category in TradFi (eToro alone valued at $3.5B) with essentially no DeFi equivalent

Live streaming trading: millions of viewers consuming trading content on YouTube and Twitch with zero on-chain verified alternative

AI-assisted retail trading: growing market dominated by institutional tools with no accessible DeFi option

The best crypto presale projects don't compete for existing market share. They create new addressable markets by combining categories that previously existed separately. TradeView's integration of all four segments into a single platform is what justifies the $100 billion framing.

Why This Is The Biggest DeFi Exchange Presale

Scale of addressable market, quality of whale participation, structural tokenomics, and product differentiation that doesn't exist on any competing platform. Most DeFi exchange presales compete for a slice of existing DEX volume.

TradeView is building a category that expands the total market by bringing social content viewers, copy-traders, and mobile-first users into DeFi for the first time.

Whales swimming toward TradeView reflects the natural evolution of capital seeking warmer waters. The best crypto presale in 2026 isn't the one with the biggest marketing budget. It's the one creating a genuinely new market worth $100 billion that no existing platform serves.

TradeView's DeFi presale at $0.015 captures that opportunity at its earliest stage, and the top crypto presale momentum from whale participation suggests the evaluation window is narrowing faster than the pricing stage timeline.

Learn more about the project:

Website: https://tradeview.com/