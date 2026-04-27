Fridge and Washing Machine Rentals Surge in Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad as ₹25,000–₹80,000 Costs Shift Toward ₹900/Month On Platforms Like Rentomojo

BENGALURU, KA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform operating across India, is witnessing increasing demand for fridge and washing machine rentals in Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad, as urban households shift toward flexible appliance access models to avoid upfront setup costs that can range from ₹25,000 to ₹80,000.

Across these cities, the cost of setting up a functional household has risen steadily in recent years. Essential appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines typically require a combined upfront investment that varies based on capacity, features, and brand. Beyond purchase costs, ownership also involves installation, maintenance, repairs, and eventual replacement, all of which contribute to a higher total cost of ownership over time.

Refrigerator selection has become increasingly complex for consumers navigating these costs. Options range from compact mini fridges suited for single users or limited spaces, to single-door models typically used by individuals or couples, and larger double-door refrigerators designed for families or shared households. Capacity requirements can vary from approximately 150 litres for basic needs to over 300 litres for larger households, directly influencing pricing and long-term usability.

This complexity is reflected in evolving consumer behavior, where appliance decisions are being evaluated based on usage patterns, space constraints, and duration of stay. In shared living environments, for example, some households are opting for multiple refrigerators to accommodate dietary preferences, including the separation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food storage. This has led to incremental demand for secondary fridge units in rental scenarios.

Seasonal factors are also contributing to this trend. During peak summer months in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, some households prefer to supplement their primary refrigerator with an additional or compact unit dedicated to beverages and cooling needs. This approach allows households to manage increased consumption without committing to permanent ownership.

The shift in demand reflects a broader re-evaluation of appliance ownership. Consumers in Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad are increasingly factoring in the cumulative costs associated with ownership, including servicing and repairs, particularly for high-usage appliances like refrigerators and washing machines. Over time, these costs can significantly exceed the initial purchase price.

Rental models are emerging as an alternative by converting upfront capital expenditure into predictable monthly payments, typically starting at approximately ₹900 depending on configuration and tenure. This enables households to access appliances aligned with their needs without committing to large one-time investments.

Mobility continues to play a central role in this transition. Frequent relocation within urban centers makes ownership of large appliances less practical due to transportation, installation, and servicing requirements during each move. Rental solutions address this by allowing users to transfer or return appliances without managing logistics independently.

Operational convenience is another key factor influencing adoption. Appliance ownership requires coordination for delivery, installation, servicing, and repairs, whereas rental models consolidate these functions into a single service layer. Faster delivery timelines further support this shift, enabling households to activate essential appliances shortly after moving into a new residence.

Cost predictability is also shaping decision-making. Ownership exposes users to variable and often unexpected expenses, while rental models provide a consistent monthly outflow that typically includes servicing support, reducing financial uncertainty.

Flexibility in tenure and product upgrades is particularly relevant in this category. Rental arrangements allow users to align appliance usage with their duration of stay and upgrade or swap products as their requirements evolve. This is especially applicable to shared households, young professionals, and temporary residents.

Security deposit structures and cancellation policies are also influencing consumer confidence. Transparent deposit requirements, defined refund timelines, and structured exit policies contribute to a more flexible and predictable user experience.

Beyond individual households, demand for fridge and washing machine rentals is also expanding among landlords, co-living operators, and small businesses. Furnished rental properties and serviced apartments are increasingly adopting rental models to provide appliances without incurring large upfront capital expenditure.

Rentomojo's appliance rental offering includes doorstep delivery, installation support, and maintenance during the rental period, with a postpaid billing model, refundable security deposit, and flexible tenure options.

The growing traction of fridge and washing machine rentals across Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad reflects a broader shift toward access-based consumption in India's urban markets. As residential mobility increases and consumers prioritize flexibility and cost efficiency, rental models are becoming a more prominent part of home setup decisions.





While ownership remains relevant for long-term users, the continued adoption of appliance rentals highlights a structural transition toward usage-based access, particularly in high-growth urban environments. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/chennai/appliances/refrigerators-on-rent

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:



Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068