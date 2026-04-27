Anapol Weiss and Andrews & Higgins File Federal Lawsuit Alleging Roblox Developer Groomed 15‑Year‑Old Before Paying Uber Driver $1,000 to Kidnap Her

PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anapol Weiss and Andrews & Higgins have filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against Roblox, Discord, and Uber, alleging that the companies failed to act on warnings about a known predator who used their platforms to groom, abduct, and sexually assault a minor.

That predator was Arnold Castillo, who groomed a 15-year-old girl on Roblox and Discord before paying an Uber driver $1,000 to abduct her and transport her across state lines to New Jersey, where she was held in a locked room and repeatedly sexually assaulted.

Castillo was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in 2023 after pleading guilty to federal charges related to transporting a minor across state lines for sexual activity.

According to the complaint, the perpetrator, Arnold Castillo, who operated online under the alias, “DoctorRofatnik,” was not an obscure user but a prominent Roblox developer with a large following whose predatory behavior had been publicly reported and discussed among Roblox users for months. Despite reports and public discussion of his behavior, Castillo allegedly remained active on both Roblox and Discord, continued interacting with minors, and used his status to build trust with the victim.

“This case involves a predator operating in plain sight,” said Anapol Weiss shareholder Alexandra Walsh. “Roblox and Discord had repeated warnings about Castillo, yet he was allowed to continue contacting children. These companies had countless opportunities to intervene and failed to act.”

The lawsuit alleges that Roblox and Discord ignored clear signals about Castillo’s grooming of minors, allowed him to evade bans and recreate accounts, and failed to notify users who had interacted with him. The complaint also states that Roblox continued paying out revenue tied to his games—funds that ultimately helped facilitate his crimes.

The complaint further alleges that Uber enabled the abduction when its platform allowed Castillo to communicate with a driver, arrange an off-platform ride, and transport the minor across state lines without detection or intervention.

“This is sadly not an isolated incident. It reflects systemic failures across multiple platforms,” said Andrews & Higgins partner Rob Siko. “These companies designed products that allowed a known predator to groom, kidnap, and sexually assault a child but this case stands out as one where Roblox was specifically warned about this predator and ultimately allowed him to do more harm.”

The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for the severe and lasting trauma she suffered.

About Anapol Weiss

Anapol Weiss is a nationally recognized personal injury and mass tort firm representing individuals and families harmed by corporate negligence. The firm has been at the forefront of litigation involving online child exploitation and is committed to holding technology companies accountable for children’s safety.

About Andrews & Higgins

Andrews & Higgins is a leader in sexual abuse cases representing abuse survivors in clergy, school, and institutional settings. With a diverse and nuanced mass tort practice, the firm has spearheaded victim recovery efforts in some of the largest cases in the country, including the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy, and has been involved in litigation against online platforms including Roblox from day one.

Media Contact:

Nina Negrin

Buchanan Public Relations

nina.negrin@buchananpr.com