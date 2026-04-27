EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (April 27, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2025, EssilorLuxottica declares that on April 24, 2026, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares (€) * Market (MIC Code) ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 24/04/2026 FR0000121667 169,451 186.5274 XPAR ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 24/04/2026 FR0000121667 89,263 186.3983 DXE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 24/04/2026 FR0000121667 12,021 186.2426 TQE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 24/04/2026 FR0000121667 18,187 186.3860 AQE TOTAL 288,922 186.4668

* Rounded to four decimal places

Attachment