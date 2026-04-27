EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Disclosure of transactions in own shares
Paris, France (April 27, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2025, EssilorLuxottica declares that on April 24, 2026, the following share buybacks were carried out:
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) *
|Market (MIC Code)
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|24/04/2026
|FR0000121667
|169,451
|186.5274
|XPAR
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|24/04/2026
|FR0000121667
|89,263
|186.3983
|DXE
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|24/04/2026
|FR0000121667
|12,021
|186.2426
|TQE
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|24/04/2026
|FR0000121667
|18,187
|186.3860
|AQE
|TOTAL
|288,922
|186.4668
* Rounded to four decimal places
Attachment