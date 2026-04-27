Sage brings core finance and industry workflows together in Sage Intacct

ATLANTA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced new Sage Intacct capabilities that connect planning, spend management, cash flow and industry-specific workflows in one platform. Unveiled at Sage Future, the updates are designed to help finance leaders reduce fragmentation, improve visibility and make faster, more confident decisions.

Mid-sized organizations continue to face economic uncertainty and growing operational complexity, while finance teams are being asked to provide clearer guidance and respond faster. Yet many still rely on disconnected systems and manual processes that limit real time visibility and slow down decision making. Sage’s latest updates are designed to address that challenge by bringing together the core elements of modern finance in a more connected Sage Intacct experience.

Integration with Sage HCM extends this connected model by bringing workforce data into financial workflows, supporting better insight into labor spend and compliance.

“Finance leaders tell us the same thing: they need to move quickly without sacrificing control,” said Dan Miller, EVP Financials and ERP at Sage. “By connecting workflows across the business, we’re helping teams work from a clear picture of what’s happening and respond with confidence. These enhancements continue our focus on keeping people firmly in charge, with technology that improves clarity and supports the judgement that drives performance.”

Planning that keeps pace with change

Enhanced Sage Intacct Planning (eSIP), available later this year, provides a more responsive and connected approach to planning. A redesigned engine built for complex models and live collaboration is now natively connected to Sage Intacct Financials, giving teams a single environment for plans, actuals, and dimensions. It enables faster scenario updates and more sophisticated forecasting so organizations can model outcomes with greater confidence and control.

“Enhanced Sage Intacct Planning is already a powerhouse for budget and planning management, but I am incredibly excited about the upcoming Workforce Planning feature,” said Braam du Plooy, controller at Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We’ve been waiting for a way to move beyond static spreadsheets, and the prospect of managing headcount modeling and budgeting directly within the portal is a total win. It’s the tool we need to stay agile, and I can’t wait to see how it transforms our next planning cycle.”

Stronger spend control and cash flow visibility

Sage Expense Management, now available in the US, strengthens spend control with AI-powered recognition, simplified capture and modern policy handling. New receivables and customer payment capabilities in the spring release will support more predictable cash flow by streamlining the path from invoice to payment and improving visibility into cash position, so finance teams can act sooner and spend less time chasing information.

Industry workflows built for how customers operate

Sage is also continuing to deepen industry-specific capability across Sage Intacct, including:

Insurance: PolicyConnect connects policy and financial data to help insurance finance teams improve forecasting, risk management and reporting alignment.





PolicyConnect connects policy and financial data to help insurance finance teams improve forecasting, risk management and reporting alignment. Lending: Lending Management connects lending and finance workflows to reduce errors, simplify audits and improve visibility into performance and risk.





Lending Management connects lending and finance workflows to reduce errors, simplify audits and improve visibility into performance and risk. Product-centric industries: Operations for Sage Intacct helps distributors and manufacturers gain better visibility across inventory, sales and operations.





Operations for Sage Intacct helps distributors and manufacturers gain better visibility across inventory, sales and operations. Construction and real estate: Sage continues to expand connected workflows that help teams reduce manual work and manage project performance more effectively.





About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks, and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis.

Notes to editors

Q: What are the key updates introduced in this release?

Sage is expanding connected capabilities across Sage Intacct, bringing together planning, spend management, cash flow and industry‑specific workflows within a more integrated platform. These updates give finance teams clearer visibility, fewer manual handoffs and a stronger foundation for decision making.

Q: How do these updates support finance teams?

They help finance teams respond faster and operate with greater control by reducing fragmentation, improving real-time visibility and connecting workflows that previously sat across multiple systems. This supports better forecasting, more predictable cash flow and clearer insight into financial performance.

Q: What is Enhanced Sage Intacct Planning (eSIP)?

Enhanced Sage Intacct Planning is a redesigned planning engine arriving later this year. It supports complex modeling and live collaboration and is now natively connected to Sage Intacct Financials, giving teams a single environment for plans, actuals and dimensions.

Q: How do the updates strengthen spend and cash flow management?

Sage Expense Management helps organizations control spend with AI-powered recognition, simplified capture and modern policy handling. New receivables and payment capabilities coming in Sage Intacct R2 2026 streamline the path from invoice to payment, helping organizations maintain more predictable cash flow.

Q: How is Sage deepening industry-specific capability?

Industry specific innovation remains central to Sage Intacct. Updates include:

PolicyConnect for insurers

Lending Management improvements for financial services

Enhanced pricing, fulfilment and tax workflows for product-centric industries

AI-powered estimating and deeper project workflows for construction and real estate



Q: What is the difference between industry-specific workflows and agents?

Sage AI agents are autonomous, task‑oriented components that can proactively analyze data, take actions, and complete end‑to‑end tasks on a user’s behalf within Sage systems, operating with human oversight and governance. Industry‑specific workflows, by contrast, are predefined, sector‑tailored process flows embedded in Sage Intacct that reflect how different industries operate, guiding users through the right steps and data for their context rather than acting independently.

Q: How does Sage HCM fit into this connected model?

Sage HCM extends Sage’s connected approach by linking people, time and payroll data more closely with financial workflows. This gives organizations a clearer picture of labor costs and compliance, reduces duplicate entry and supports more confident decisions across finance, HR and operations.

Q: How do these updates support Sage partners?

By strengthening the connected finance approach, Sage Intacct gives partners a more robust platform for advisory services. This helps them guide customers through change, deepen long-term service relationships and create new opportunities for midmarket growth.

Media Contact:

Erin Brooks

erin.brooks@sage.com

561-693-9471