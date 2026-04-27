Defiance Drone & Modern Warfare ETF (JEDI) Surpasses $100 Million in Assets Under Management in Less Than Seven Months

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leading thematic and next-generation ETF issuer, today announced that the Defiance Drone & Modern Warfare ETF (NYSE Arca: JEDI) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management (as of 04/20/2026), reaching this milestone in less than seven months since its inception on September 25, 2025.

JEDI is designed to provide targeted exposure to the companies at the forefront of modern defense innovation, including those involved in military drones, AI-driven warfare and defense IT, unmanned systems, electronic and communication warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), space warfare and satellite solutions, military cybersecurity, and military robotics.

The fund tracks the BITA Drone & Modern Warfare Select Index, which includes companies publicly traded on recognized global exchanges in developed markets that derive at least 50% of total revenue from one or more modern warfare segments.

“Reaching $100 million in AUM this quickly reflects the conviction financial advisors and investors have in the structural shift toward drone technology and modernized defense capabilities,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs. “Global defense budgets are expanding at their fastest pace in decades, and JEDI provides a precise, differentiated way for investors to access the companies leading that transformation.”

A Secular Tailwind for Defense Modernization

JEDI’s rapid asset growth comes amid a historic acceleration in global defense spending. NATO member nations continue to increase military budgets, major defense procurements are shifting toward autonomous and unmanned platforms, and geopolitical tensions across multiple theaters have reinforced the strategic importance of next-generation warfare capabilities. Defense ETFs as a category have attracted billions in net inflows over the past year, and JEDI’s concentrated focus on the drone and modern warfare segment has resonated with advisors seeking more targeted thematic exposure beyond broad-based aerospace and defense funds.

Key Fund Information

Ticker: JEDI

Exchange: NYSE Arca

Inception Date: September 25, 2025

Expense Ratio: 0.69%

Index: BITA Drone & Modern Warfare Select Index

Structure: Passively managed, non-diversified

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Important Disclosures

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and / or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor and investment adviser. The Fund’s sub-adviser is Penserra Capital Management LLC.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

Tracking Error Risk. As with all index funds, the performance of the Fund and the Index may differ from each other for a variety of reasons.

Equity Market Risk. Equity securities may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value due to factors that affect securities markets generally or specific issuers, industries, or sectors.

Drone and Aerospace & Defense Companies Risk. Companies in the drone and defense industries rely heavily on government demand and contracts. They may face risks from budget reductions, regulatory changes, competitive bidding, and rapid technological shifts, which can increase volatility.

Cybersecurity Companies Risk. Cybersecurity firms may face intense competition, rapid product obsolescence, reliance on intellectual property rights, and the risk of cyberattacks, which may adversely affect performance.

Foreign Securities and Depositary Receipt Risk. Investments in non-U.S. securities, including ADRs, involve risks such as currency fluctuations, political or economic instability, and different accounting or regulatory standards.

Geopolitical and Sanctions Risk. War, terrorism, sanctions, or political instability may increase volatility and negatively impact the Fund’s investments.

Large-, Mid-, and Small-Capitalization Investing. Large-cap companies may be mature and slower growing; mid- and small-cap companies may face greater volatility, limited resources, and higher sensitivity to economic or regulatory changes.

Passive Investment Risk. The Fund is not actively managed and does not attempt to outperform the Index or take defensive positions in declining markets.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund may invest a larger portion of assets in fewer issuers than diversified funds, increasing exposure to the risks of individual companies.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

Brokerage Commissions may be charged on trades.

JEDI is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Media Contact:

Sylvia Jablonski

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a562934-4d71-44b1-950d-4ea522e6a39b