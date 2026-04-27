Virbac : Rapport Annuel Virbac au 31 décembre 2025 (ESEF)

Veuillez trouver le Rapport Annuel du Groupe au format ESEF au 31 décembre 2025
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| Source: Virbac Virbac
Veuillez trouver le Rapport Annuel du Groupe au format ESEF au 31 décembre 2025
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Public release of Virbac Annual Report at 31 December 2025. The Group released and filed its 2025 Annual Report with the French “Autorité des marchés financiers”, at the ESEF format. Additionally,...Read More
First-quarter 2026 revenue reached €384m : +7.7% at constant exchange rate and scope (CERS) vs Q1 2025+2.2% at actual rates impacted by significant currency headwinds Balanced growth in both segments...Read More