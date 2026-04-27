Middle States Commission on Higher Education Advances Historic Merger of Kean University and New Jersey City University

UNION, N.J., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) has advanced the merger between Kean University and New Jersey City University (NJCU), marking a historic milestone that will reshape public higher education in New Jersey. The merger will serve as a model for institutions nationwide pursuing partnerships that advance sustainability and expand student opportunities.

The merger will officially close on July 1, 2026, when Kean acquires control of NJCU. At that time, all NJCU employees will become new Kean employees. Following completion of the U.S. Department of Education's review in August 2026, the merger will be complete, the Jersey City campus will begin to formally operate as Kean Jersey City, and all NJCU students will become Kean students.

“This is a defining moment for Kean University, and for the future of higher education in our state,” said Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D., president of Kean University. “With Middle States’ decision, we move forward with purpose and clarity, creating exceptional opportunities for students across New Jersey and beyond. This merger strengthens Kean's ability to deliver an innovative, inclusive and high-quality education while expanding access for those who need it most.”

The decision from Middle States follows more than a year of intensive planning and collaboration between the two institutions and reflects a statewide effort to address NJCU’s fiscal challenges and ensure long-term access to public higher education in Jersey City. In March 2025, the NJCU Board of Trustees voted to pursue a merger with Kean following direction from the state. The universities subsequently signed a letter of intent and, later, a definitive merger agreement, advancing a shared vision to launch Kean Jersey City and ensure long-term stability and success.

The merger process included the work of 15 advisory teams and broad engagement from faculty, staff and administrators at both institutions.

“The Board is deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to this effort over the past year,” said Steve Fastook ’06H, chair of the Kean University Board of Trustees. “From the advisory teams to leadership across both institutions, this work reflects a shared commitment to students and to the future of public higher education. This merger expands Kean’s reach and impact, positioning the University to serve more students and communities across the state.”

As a Carnegie-classified R2 research university, Kean is uniquely positioned to expand academic opportunities and student support across both campuses.

“Kean Jersey City will expand opportunities, strengthen academic offerings, and carry NJCU’s near century of impact into a second century with greater reach and renewed purpose,” said Andrés Acebo, J.D., president of NJCU. “Our rich legacy will endure and expand within a dynamic and unified institution of public higher education that advances student success, while remaining anchored in the communities that have defined our purpose and that we have been privileged and entrusted to serve.”

The merger builds on state support, including legislation signed by former Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this year that advanced the partnership and positioned it as a transformative step for higher education in New Jersey.

"This milestone marks a historic moment for NJCU, reflecting years of work to protect its mission through a true partnership across institutions and government," said Raphael Salermo, chair of the NJCU Board of Trustees. "We are grateful to our Board of Trustees, university leadership, faculty, staff, and students; to our partners at Kean University; and to Governors Mikie Sherrill and Phil Murphy, Senate President Scutari, Assembly Speaker Coughlin, the state Legislature, and the State monitor for their support and collaboration in making this future possible. We are confident that Kean Jersey City will honor our institutional history and carry its mission forward — serving generations of students while remaining rooted in the places and people it was created to uplift."

The combined institution will serve approximately 24,500 students, increasing access to high-quality programs while strengthening pathways for social mobility and public impact across New Jersey and beyond.

“This merger creates a stable path forward that protects students and strengthens higher education in New Jersey,” said Henry Amoroso, NJCU’s state-appointed monitor. “It reflects the kind of strategic action needed to ensure institutions can continue to serve their communities effectively while adapting to changing financial realities.”

The integration is expected to provide long-term stability while preserving the mission of serving diverse and historically underserved communities.

“This work has been grounded in careful planning and an intense focus on students,” said Audrey Kelly, Kean’s chief of staff and co-chair of the Kean-NJCU Merger Steering Committee. "Throughout the transition, our priority has been to ensure a thoughtful and seamless experience for students, faculty and staff."

Leaders emphasized that the merger will strengthen academic offerings and enhance student services, ensuring continuity for students and creating a sustainable operational model.

“The integration process brought together teams from both institutions to align academic programs, operations and student support in meaningful ways,” said Michael Salvatore, Ph.D., Kean’s executive vice president and co-chair of the Kean-NJCU Merger Steering Committee. “Their work positions Kean Jersey City to deliver strong outcomes from day one and to continue evolving in ways that meet the needs of students and the workforce.”

With MSCHE decision secured, Kean and NJCU will continue final preparations for the transition, focusing on academic alignment and student services.

ABOUT KEAN UNIVERSITY

Kean University, New Jersey’s urban research university, is a national institution of higher education recognized for its diversity, innovation and the social mobility of its graduates. Designated an R2 research university by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, Kean ranks among the top eight percent of U.S. universities for research and doctorate production. Founded in 1855 as a teachers college, Kean has evolved into a thriving research university that supports students as they persist to graduation, give back to their communities and launch successful careers. Kean’s six colleges offer more than 50 undergraduate programs, seven doctoral degree programs and more than 70 options leading to master’s degrees, professional diplomas or certifications, across a full range of academic subjects. With campuses in Union, Toms River and Manahawkin, New Jersey, and Wenzhou, China, as well as Kean Online, the University provides students of all backgrounds an affordable and accessible world-class education. Learn more at www.kean.edu.

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