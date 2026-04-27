AxiomPrint Introduces Automated Print Platform Designed to Transform Custom Projects into Scalable Workflows

Glendale, CALIFORNIA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AxiomPrint, a commercial printing and technology-driven print platform, announced today the introduction of its automated print production system designed to convert custom print projects into scalable, repeatable workflows. The platform streamlines the full print lifecycle, enabling businesses to reduce turnaround times, improve ordering efficiency, and maintain consistency across recurring print needs.

Printing is easy, Just a click of a button.

In an industry traditionally known for manual processes, long turnaround times, and costly setup fees that drive up printing prices, AxiomPrint has taken a different path. By investing heavily in automation and system-driven production, the company has streamlined the entire print lifecycle - from order placement to final output.

“At AxiomPrint, we don’t just say yes to complex, unique projects - we study them,” said Gary Bayatyan, founder of AxiomPrint. “Every custom project teaches us something. And once we understand the path to get there, we build systems to make that same process faster, easier, and repeatable for the next client.”

This philosophy has allowed AxiomPrint to continuously expand its capabilities while improving efficiency. What starts as a complex, one-off custom project often evolves into a fully optimized, automated workflow - reducing costs for both the client and the production team.

Turning Custom into Scalable

AxiomPrint’s approach is particularly valuable for businesses with recurring print needs. Many clients now rely on the company not just for printing, but for full-scale print automation across their organizations.

By converting custom projects into structured, online-ready ordering systems, AxiomPrint enables companies to:

Maintain consistent materials and colors across the brand

Eliminate repetitive back-and-forth communication

Reduce errors in file setup and production

Speed up ordering and turnaround times

Lower overall costs through process efficiency

This shift allows businesses to move from reactive ordering to proactive, systemized print management.

Automation Without Losing Flexibility

While automation is at the core of AxiomPrint’s model, flexibility remains a key differentiator. The company continues to support highly customized projects, working closely with clients to refine specifications, optimize files, and prepare products for scalable production.

Once a project is refined, AxiomPrint integrates it into its automated ecosystem - bridging the gap between custom creativity and operational efficiency.

A Smarter Future for Printing

As demand grows for faster turnaround times and seamless ordering experiences, AxiomPrint is positioning itself at the forefront of the next generation of printing - where technology, automation, and craftsmanship work together.

“Our goal is to remove friction,” Bayatyan added. “Printing shouldn’t feel complicated. With the right systems in place, it becomes predictable, scalable, and powerful for any business.”

With a growing client base across industries - from marketing agencies and franchises to corporate teams and print resellers - AxiomPrint continues to build the infrastructure that supports modern, high-performance printing.

About AxiomPrint

AxiomPrint is a full-service commercial printing company based in Glendale, California, specializing in high-quality print production, custom projects, and automated ordering solutions. By combining advanced technology with production expertise, AxiomPrint delivers fast, reliable, and scalable printing services for businesses of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.axiomprint.com or contact the team at info@axiomprint.com.

About AxiomPrint, Inc.

AxiomPrint is a full-service commercial printing company based in Los Angeles, specializing in high-quality print, packaging, and large format solutions. With advanced technology, fast turnaround times, and a customer-first approach, we help businesses bring their ideas to life through reliable and scalable print production.

Press Inquiries

Gary Bayatyan

gary [at] axiomprint.com

https://axiomprint.com/

4544 San Fernando Rd.

Glendale, CA 91204