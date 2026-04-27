MOSAIC Returns This May with Record-Breaking Number of Deals Now Live Across The Palm Beaches

Palm Beach County, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (April 27, 2026) - Exploring The Palm Beaches’ arts and cultural scene has never been more affordable. All May long, a record number of cultural organizations are offering dozens of deals and discounts on admission and experiences.

Now in its ninth year, MOSAIC (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas, and Culture) is an annual celebration presented by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County. During the month of May, cultural organizations unite to offer special pricing and showcase why The Palm Beaches is Florida’s Cultural Capital®.

This year, there are 36 different offers from 32 cultural organizations across the county, perfect for solo trips, girls’ getaways, family adventures and more. A handful of official MOSAIC hotel partners are also embracing the celebration by offering deals and packages, as well as onsite MOSAIC-themed activities.

“We want to make our arts and cultural scene accessible to all, and we are thankful to our partners for making this the most successful MOSAIC to date,” said Lauren Perry, the Cultural Council’s Associate Vice President of Marketing & Cultural Tourism. “Plus, with Mother’s Day and Memorial Day weekend falling in May, it’s the perfect time to plan a visit to Palm Beach County.”

Here is the full list of participating MOSAIC partners with their deals:

561 Music Festival: 50% Off VIP Tickets (Saturday, May 2)

50% Off VIP Tickets (Saturday, May 2) Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens: Buy One, Get One 50% Off Admission 10% Off Purchases in the Museum Store

Armory Art Center: 10% Off Any Full-Term Class/Camp in May

10% Off Any Full-Term Class/Camp in May Artists of Palm Beach County: 10% off Artful Cooking Cookbook

10% off Cookbook Arts Garage: $10 Off Select May Performances

$10 Off Select May Performances Arts Warehouse: 15% Off May Art Workshops

15% Off May Art Workshops Audubon Everglades: Buy One, Get One 50% Off Tickets to Flyaway: A Conservation Cinema Series

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Tickets to Ballet Palm Beach: 20% Off Tickets to Giselle (Saturday, May 16)

20% Off Tickets to (Saturday, May 16) Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts: 20% Off Gift Shop Purchases

20% Off Gift Shop Purchases Boca Raton Museum of Art: Buy One, Get One Free Admission

Buy One, Get One Free Admission Busch Wildlife Sanctuary: Buy One, Get One Free Group Tour with Animal Encounter

Buy One, Get One Free Group Tour with Animal Encounter Cox Science Center and Aquarium: Buy One, Get One Free Admission (Valid Sunday, May 17 – Sunday, May 31)

Buy One, Get One Free Admission (Valid Sunday, May 17 – Sunday, May 31) Ebony Chorale of The Palm Beaches: 25% Off 4-Pack to Unity, Love & Brotherhood performance (Monday, May 11)

25% Off 4-Pack to (Monday, May 11) Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum: Buy One, Get One Free Admission

Buy One, Get One Free Admission Kravis Center for Performing Arts 20% Off Tickets to Kevin Nealon (Friday, May 1 at 9:30 p.m. & Saturday, May 2 at 9 p.m.) 20% Off Select Tickets to Beetlejuice (Tuesday, June 2 – Friday, June 5) Free Admission to Jazz in Unexpected Places Exhibition + Free Souvenir

Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery & School of Art: Buy One, Get One Free Registration to Select Friday Class

Buy One, Get One Free Registration to Class Loggerhead Marinelife Center: Buy One, Get One Free Early Access/Public Guided Tour 10% Off Purchases in the Gift Shop

Melted Aromas: $30 Off Candle Making Class for Two

$30 Off Candle Making Class for Two Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens: $2 Off Admission

$2 Off Admission Mounts Botanical Garden: Buy One, Get One Free Admission + Free Plant from Nursery

Buy One, Get One Free Admission + Free Plant from Nursery Norton Museum of Art: Buy One, Get One Free General Admission

Buy One, Get One Free General Admission Palm Beach Dramaworks: Buy One, Get One Free Ticket to Vineland Place (Friday, May 15 – Sunday, May 31)

Buy One, Get One Free Ticket to (Friday, May 15 – Sunday, May 31) Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society: 50% Off General Admission Tickets

50% Off General Admission Tickets Paris Ballet & Dance: 10% Off Tickets to Cinderella and More Performance (Sunday, May 24)

10% Off Tickets to Performance (Sunday, May 24) Resource Depot: 15% Off TreasuRE Boutique Store & Materials Marketplace + Free Gift with Purchase

15% Off TreasuRE Boutique Store & Materials Marketplace + Free Gift with Purchase Schoolhouse Children’s Museum: $3 Off Admission

$3 Off Admission Spady Cultural Heritage Museum: 50% Off Admission to Enhanced Museum Experience

50% Off Admission to Enhanced Museum Experience Taras Oceanographic Foundation: 15% Off Dolphin Expedition Tours

15% Off Dolphin Expedition Tours The Artwork of Reuben Hall: Free Gift with Tour

Free Gift with Tour The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum: Free Museum Admission (normally $12)

Free Museum Admission (normally $12) Visit Palm Beach: 25% Off Catamaran Cruise or Tour

25% Off Catamaran Cruise or Tour Yesteryear Village Living History Park: Buy One, Get One Free Admission

For additional details and codes for each deal, visit MOSAICPBC.com. The website also includes a list of cultural attractions that always provide free admission and a link to the Cultural Council’s online events calendar, featuring happenings in May such as:

Save on your stay with our official MOSAIC Hotel Partners:

Amrit Ocean Resort

Hilton West Palm Beach

Hotel AKA West Palm

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa

PGA National Resort & Spa

The Singer Island Oceanfront

Visitors are also invited to participate in the MOSAIC Pawsport souvenir pin program where guests can collect limited-edition complimentary lapel pins across participating sites throughout Palm Beach County. Learn how to join the fun and where to find the MOSAIC pins at PalmBeachCulture.com/Paws.

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County serves as the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida’s Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exhibitions and performances featuring local artists. The facility also operates as a VISIT FLORIDA-designated Certified Tourism Information Center.

Media Contact

Rachel Soler, Director of Communications

561.472.3340 | RSoler@PalmBeachCulture.com

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