SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Berger Montague Reminds Concorde International Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Concorde International Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) (“Concorde” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Concorde shares during the period from April 21, 2025 through July 14, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Concorde securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 18, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Headquartered in Singapore, Concorde provides integrated security solutions to commercial, financial, industrial, and government clients in Singapore.

The lawsuit alleges that Concorde misled investors by failing to disclose that its stock price was being artificially manipulated by a coordinated “pump-and-dump” promotion scheme. According to the complaint, the Company’s shares surged from the $4.00 IPO price to a high of $31.06 in the weeks leading up to July 2025, despite no fundamental business developments to justify the increase.

Investigations and public reports have since revealed that impersonators posing as financial advisors promoted Concorde stock across social media platforms, online forums, and messaging groups using false and misleading claims to generate a buying frenzy among retail investors.

According to the suit, investors learned the truth on July 10, 2025, when Concorde’s share price abruptly collapsed approximately 80%, falling to $5.66 per share. The Company’s stock has since continued to decline, trading at approximately $2.00 per share.

If you are a Concorde investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com