Black Rock Coffee Bar CEO Mark Davis named 2026 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Pacific Southwest finalist

Scottsdale, AZ, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar, has been recognized as a finalist for the 2026 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Pacific Southwest Award, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced.

Now in its 41st year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program recognizes leaders who build high‑growth businesses, drive innovation and create long‑term value for employees, customers and communities. Davis was selected by an independent panel of judges based on his leadership, entrepreneurial vision, commitment to sustained growth, and the company’s performance.

“I’m honored to be named a finalist for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year in the Pacific Southwest alongside such an inspiring group of leaders,” Davis said. “Recognition like this extends beyond me to the entire Black Rock team. I’m proud that as we’ve expanded into more communities, we’ve protected our culture and strengthened our purpose to deliver meaningful experiences for our guests.”

Founded in 2008 as a drive‑thru coffee stand in Oregon, Black Rock Coffee Bar has expanded by pairing convenient drive‑thru formats with modern café spaces and a barista‑first culture. Davis joined the company as CEO in 2023, leading brand strategy and operational initiatives to support its next phase of growth while reinforcing its cultural foundation.

In 2025, Davis led the company through a successful initial public offering that raised nearly $300 million. That year, Black Rock reported total revenue of $200.3 million, a 24.5% increase from the prior year. By focusing on exceptional guest experiences, people-driven culture and a sustainable expansion strategy, the company opened 32 new locations and achieved same‑store sales growth of 10.1%. Looking ahead, under Davis’ leadership, Black Rock Coffee Bar is pursuing a growth strategy that targets approximately 20% annual new‑unit growth and more than 20% long‑term revenue growth.

Davis’ selection as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist reflects his entrepreneurial leadership and commitment to growing the business with discipline, while remaining grounded Black Rock’s core values.

This year’s Pacific Southwest finalists represent Southern California, including San Diego and Orange County, as well as Arizona and Nevada, and span a range of industries. Regional award winners will be announced June 6, 2026, during a celebration in Orange County. Winners will become lifetime members of the Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni community and advance for consideration in the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, presented in November at EY’s Strategic Growth Forum®.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 180 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally. The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

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