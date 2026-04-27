GTT: Notice of Availability of the 2025 Registration Document

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE

2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Paris – April 27, 2026 - The 2025 Universal Registration Document, including the Annual Financial Report, of GTT (Gaztransport et Technigaz), a technology and engineering company specialised in the design of membrane containment systems for the transportation and storage of liquefied gas, was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 27, 2026.

The French version is publicly available, in accordance with applicable legislation, and may be downloaded from the “Finance” section of the GTT’s website at www.gtt.fr.

The English version of the 2025 Universal Registration Document will soon be available on GTT’s website.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document includes, among other items:

the annual financial report;

the management report;

the report on sustainability information;

the report on corporate governance;

information on the fees paid to the statutory auditors;

documents related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on June 16, 2026 (agenda, draft resolutions and report of the Board of Directors to the combined shareholders’ meeting); and

the description of the share buyback program.

Financial calendar

Shareholders’ Meeting: June 16, 2026

Ex-dividend date of the balance of the dividend for the 2025 financial year 1 : June 17, 2026

: June 17, 2026 Payment of the balance of the dividend for the 2025 financial year 1 : June 19, 2026

: June 19, 2026 Publication of the 2026 half-year results: July 28, 2026 (after close of trading)

2026 third-quarter activity update: October 23, 2026 (after close of trading)

About GTT

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge marine and digital solutions to enhance vessels’ economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of low-carbon solutions.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the CAC Next 20, SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Investor Relations Contact:

Information-financiere@gtt.fr information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 20 87 / +33 (0)1 30 23 42 64

Press Contacts:

communication@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 56 37

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

Important notice

The figures presented here are those customarily used and communicated to the markets by GTT. This message includes forward-looking information and statements. Such statements include financial projections and estimates, the assumptions on which they are based, as well as statements about projects, objectives and expectations regarding future operations, profits or services, or future performance. Although GTT management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and GTT shareholders should be aware that such forward-looking information and statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and beyond the control of GTT, and may cause results and developments to differ significantly from those expressed, implied or predicted in the forward-looking statements or information. Such risks include those explained or identified in the public documents filed by GTT with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers), including those listed in the “Risk Factors” (Facteurs de risques) section of the GTT Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 27, 2026. Investors and GTT shareholders should note that if some or all of these risks are realised they may have a significant unfavourable impact on GTT.









1 Subject to the necessary approvals at the Shareholders’ Meeting of June 16, 2026.







Attachment