Sound Community Bank CEO Laurie Stewart Participates in U.S. Treasury Department Roundtable on Financial Literacy

SEATTLE, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joined by fellow community bankers from across the country, as well as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and senior Treasury Department officials, Sound Community Bank Chief Executive Officer Laurie Stewart participated in a U.S. Department of the Treasury Financial Literacy Month Roundtable with Community Bank Leaders in Washington, D.C.



As one of 14 bank leaders invited to participate in the Roundtable, Stewart shared her perspective on the importance of financial literacy as the nation marks Financial Literacy Month. She highlighted Sound Community Bank’s long-standing commitment to financial education and discussed the vital role community banks and their employees play in building financial confidence and resilience across all stages of life. During the discussion, Stewart offered recommendations as the Treasury Department works to update the National Strategy for Financial Literacy.

“I want to thank Secretary Bessent and the Treasury Department for the opportunity to participate in this important conversation,” said Stewart. “Community banks are uniquely positioned to deliver practical, trusted financial education where it matters most—locally and personally. It was an honor to join fellow bankers from across the country and share solutions that can help strengthen financial understanding and security for all Americans.”

Sound Community Bank has a long history of supporting financial education through employee volunteerism, community partnerships, and participation in nationally recognized programs. Bank employees regularly support financial literacy initiatives for youth, adults, and seniors, including classroom presentations, nonprofit partnerships, and hands-on financial education efforts. Sound Community Bank also supports and participates in American Bankers Association Foundation programs such as Teach Children to Save® and Get Smart About Credit®, along with other nationally recognized financial education resources.

“Sound Community Bank’s commitment to financial literacy exemplifies the powerful role banks play in improving financial wellbeing,” said Lindsay Torrico, executive director of the American Bankers Association Foundation. “We appreciated hearing Laurie Stewart detail Sound’s community-based approach and share insights into what is working at the local level and where continued collaboration is needed.”

The Roundtable also provided an opportunity for Stewart to learn from peers about innovative financial education strategies being implemented nationwide.

“I’m excited to take these insights back to Sound Community Bank and continue strengthening our financial literacy efforts,” Stewart said. “A healthy economy depends on informed consumers, and community banks are proud to lead this important work.”

Media interested in interviewing Laurie Stewart about her participation in the U.S. Treasury Department Financial Literacy Roundtable should contact Sound Community Bank Director of Communications, Deena Rataezyk, at deena.rataezyk@soundcb.com.

About Sound Community Bank

Sound Community Bank is a Seattle-based community bank providing a full range of personal and business banking services throughout Washington state. At Sound Community Bank, we are committed to delivering an exceptional client experience by offering straightforward, accessible, and transparent financial solutions. While strong financial performance is essential, we are equally dedicated to supporting our clients, employees, investors, and the communities we serve through philanthropic giving and employee volunteerism. Since 2015, Sound Community Bank has been consistently recognized by the Puget Sound Business Journal as one of the region’s top corporate philanthropists. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC).

CONTACT:

Sound Community Bank

Media Relations/Deena Rataezyk

(425) 373-6100